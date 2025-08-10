MLB made it way too tough to watch Jen Pawol's historic home plate debut

Another week, another missed opportunity by Rob Manfred and MLB brass to publicize the game we all love so much. The story of this weekend should've been an umpire, as Jen Pawol became the first female umpire to appear in an MLB game. She started the weekend working the basepaths, but made her home plate debut on Sunday. Umpires are scrutinized for every mistake, and Pawol will surely join those ranks shortly. However, home plate is where the likes of Angel Hernandez and Joe West made their names, for better or worse.

MLB made Pawol's home plate debut their MLBTV free game of the day, but that was not nearly enough. Given the broadcasting deals MLB owns – including their Roku deal which includes an early slate game each and every week – this ought to have been nationally televised. For those who use streaming services, watching said game was not accessible via MLB Network's regional coverage or ESPN, FOX, etc. Heck, why wasn't this Braves-Marlins affair on Sunday Night Baseball? The ratings would speak for themselves.

How MLB fans could watch Jen Pawol's home plate debut

The best way for the average baseball fan to watch Pawol's home plate debut is on MLB TV. A simple visit to MLB.com reveals Pawol's historic moment is available on MLB TV's free game of the day. In order to access this, you may have to sign up for an MLB account. Manfred loves extra steps to witness history, apparently.

Pawol got called up from Triple-A for the Braves-Marlins series this weekend. She has been an umpire since the 1990's, and has more than put in her time. MLB ought to have celebrated this moment with a national broadcast – even if it's Braves-Marlins – but instead missed their chance as Pawol was called up without much notice.

What Jen Pawol's umpiring debut means for MLB

Pawol commented on what the MLB debut meant to her, and how it may pave the way for other female umpires to compete at the highest level.

“It's a long road,” Pawol said. “It's not an overnight road, or it's not one promotion. There's countless, countless things that you do. This and then that. And then this and then that. And I think a lot of people give up along that road. So just see it through, make friends, have fun and just give it a try.”

Again, Pawol is only human. She will make mistakes along the way, and likely be judged more harshly for them. Baseball has never been fair for those who make this kind of history, but her debut ought to serve as a lesson for all of us.

It's never too late to achieve your dreams. And these days, there ought to be less barriers standing in the way, especially in professional sports.