MLB mock draft buzz: Ethan Holliday unchallenged, Gage Wood rising, LSU star

There are a lot of exciting things going on in the baseball world right now. The MLB regular season is over 40 percent of the way complete, the College World Series is in full swing, and the MLB Draft is rapidly approaching.

The MLB Draft might not get as much attention as other professional sports, but with the festivities set to take place just a couple of days before the All-Star Game, we're soon going to find out where the best amateurs will begin their professional careers.

MLB.com's Jim Callis recently came out with his latest mock draft, and there are several interesting updates to take note of.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Kade Anderson establishing himself as best college pitcher available

Two years ago, Paul Skenes was selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of LSU. He has quickly become arguably the best pitcher in the world. Last year, Chase Burns was the first pitcher taken, selected with the No. 2 overall pick out of Wake Forest. He isn't in the majors yet, but is knocking on the door, and has a ridiculously high ceiling. It's looking as if Kade Anderson will be the first pitcher taken in this year's MLB Draft, hoping to follow Skenes and Burns' footsteps.

Callis had Anderson getting selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels and made it very clear what he thought about him.

"Anderson has established himself as the best college arm available, and that's the demographic that the Angels appear to be targeting."

Anderson had a ridiculous season for the LSU Tigers and carried his dominance into the College World Series, giving up just one run on three hits in seven innings in a winning effort against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Angels taking him at No. 2 overall would make a lot of sense. The Angels have taken who they believe to be the most MLB-ready prospects in the first round of recent drafts, and Anderson presumably would be a fast riser through the farm system. He could be the ace that the Angels desperately need. It'll be interesting to se if this is the direction they go in.

No-hitter boosts Gage Wood's stock

As incredible as Anderson looked in his College World Series appearance, the most impressive showing in the tournament thus far came courtesy of Arkansas right-hander Gage Wood, who threw a no-hitter. Not only did Wood not allow a single hit, but he recorded 19 strikeouts. He blew everyone away with ease.

Unsurprisingly, his draft stock is rising as a result. Wood wasn't a first-round pick in Callis' mock draft, but Callis had him as a player to keep an eye on in Omaha. Based on how his start just went, it's safe to say his stock has only risen.

"The Razorbacks trio of left-hander Zach Root, right-hander Gage Wood and outfielder Charles Davalan, and LSU righty Anthony Eyanson, also will have the opportunity to try to push their way into the first or supplemental first round in Omaha," Callis wrote before the College World Series.

It'll be interesting to see just how much his stock has increased. Dominating advanced competition on the big stage is bound to go a long way, though.

Ethan Holliday remains favorite to go No. 1 overall

Throughout the year, Ethan Holliday, the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday and the brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman and former No. 1 overall pick Jackson Holliday, has been the favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft. In Callis' latest mock draft, Holliday is slotted in at No. 1 overall.

"Holliday and Anderson look like the leading contenders to go No. 1 overall. Willits and Hernandez are perhaps the next in line."

Ultimately, this isn't a surprise. The genes are strong, and Ethan is supremely talented. In fact, he might have a higher ceiling than Jackson, which is crazy to say since Jackson was considered the No. 1 prospect in the game not too long ago.

The Washington Nationals being the team holding the No. 1 overall pick with the option to select Holliday is pretty amazing. Their young core is on the rise with James Wood, CJ Abrams, and Dylan Crews leading the way, and Jackson is in the DMV area. The Nationals could choose to prioritize pitching with Anderson, but if they go with a hitter, Holliday is looking like the guy they'll go with.