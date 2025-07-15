Fansided

MLB players with the most All-Star selections ever: Kershaw chasing untouchable mark

Not even Kershaw has a shot at breaking one of baseball's most unbreakable records.
By Chris Landers
92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard
92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

As he pushes toward his 38th birthday next March, it's anyone's guess just how much longer Clayton Kershaw will be donning a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform. Every chance to watch him on the mound, snapping off one of those iconic breaking balls, feels like a gift. Major League Baseball isn't taking any of them for granted, and they wanted to make sure he'd have one more opportunity to do so on one of the sport's biggest stages, naming him as a Legacy Pick for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Kershaw might not be one of the best pitchers in the NL anymore, but he's still pretty dang good, and his track record speaks for itself. Plus, this latest All-Star honor is a significant one, as it pulls him into a tie with Mike Trout for the most Midsummer Classic appearances by an active player with 11. Hitting double digits in that category is some rarefied air indeed.

Unfortunately for Kershaw, though, he's still not even within sniffing distance of the overall record. That mark is one of the most untouchable in baseball history, and neither Kershaw nor anyone else might ever reach it again.

Which active MLB player has the most All-Star selections?

Kershaw and Trout stand atop the active list with 11 All-Star nods apiece, two ahead of a six-way tie for third that includes Freddie Freeman, Chris Sale, Salvador Perez, Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander and Craig Kimbrel. They might not be able to hold that title too long, though: Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper have eight each with plenty of great baseball still ahead of them, while Aaron Judge sits at seven and Ronald Acuña Jr., Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are just some of the young stars at five and counting.

Here's the full list.

Rank

Player

Appearances

T1

Clayton Kershaw

11

T1

Mike Trout

11

T3

Freddie Freeman

9

T3

Chris Sale

9

T3

Salvador Perez

9

T3

Jose Altuve

9

T3

Justin Verlander

9

T3

Craig Kimbrel

9

T9

Nolan Arenado

8

T9

Mookie Betts

8

T9

Aroldis Chapman

8

T9

Bryce Harper

8

T9

Max Scherzer

8

T14

Paul Goldschmidt

7

T14

Aaron Judge

7

T14

Manny Machado

7

T14

Jose Ramirez

7

T18

Gerrit Cole

6

T18

Josh Hader

6

T20

Ronald Acuña Jr.

5

T20

Pete Alonso

5

T20

Yu Darvish

5

T20

Jacob deGrom

5

T20

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

5

T20

Francisco Lindor

5

T20

Andrew McCutchen

5

T20

Shohei Ohtani

5

T20

Corey Seager

5

T20

Giancarlo Stanton

5

Which player holds the record for the most All-Star selections ever?

While 11 is no doubt impressive, though, it's not even half of the all-time record. Braves icon Henry Aaron holds that mark with a whopping 25 All-Star appearances in his career, a nearly unfathomable number.

Of course, it does come with something of an asterisk: From 1959 through 1962, MLB held two All-Star Games each season, a period that just happened to overlap with Aaron's prime and certainly helped him boost his total. Of course, Aaron also holds the record for most seasons on the All-Star roster with 21, so it's possible that he was just really, really good at baseball.

Willie Mays and Stan Musial are just one shy of Hammerin' Hank at 24, while Mickey Mantle is the only other player to crack 20. Here's the full top 25:

Rank

Player

Appearances

1

Henry Aaron

25

2

Willie Mays

24

3

Stan Musial

24

4

Mickey Mantle

20

T5

Cal Ripken Jr.

19

T5

Ted Williams

19

T7

Yogi Berra

18

T7

Rod Carew

18

T7

Al Kaline

18

T7

Brooks Robinson

18

T7

Mike Yastrzemski

18

T12

Pete Rose

17

T12

Warren Spahn

17

T14

Roberto Clemente

15

T14

Nellie Fox

15

T14

Tony Gwynn

15

T14

Ozzie Smith

15

T18

Ernie Banks

14

T18

Johnny Bench

14

T18

Barry Bonds

14

T18

Reggie Jackson

14

T18

Derek Jeter

14

T18

Alex Rodriguez

14

T18

Ivan Rodriguez

14

T25

Luis Aparicio

13

T25

George Brett

13

T25

Joe DiMaggio

13

T25

Ken Griffey Jr.

13

T25

Harmon Killebrew

13

T25

Mariano Rivera

13

Again, it's hard to overstate just how unlikely it is that any player active now or in the future will be able to catch Aaron's mark. It's hard enough to even play 25 seasons of big-league baseball, much less to do so at a high enough level that you're considered an All-Star in every single one of them. Pitching feels far too strenuous for that sort of longevity, and given the level of competition now, how likely is it that any hitter can keep up into their mid-40s?

