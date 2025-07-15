MLB players with the most All-Star selections ever: Kershaw chasing untouchable mark

As he pushes toward his 38th birthday next March, it's anyone's guess just how much longer Clayton Kershaw will be donning a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform. Every chance to watch him on the mound, snapping off one of those iconic breaking balls, feels like a gift. Major League Baseball isn't taking any of them for granted, and they wanted to make sure he'd have one more opportunity to do so on one of the sport's biggest stages, naming him as a Legacy Pick for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Kershaw might not be one of the best pitchers in the NL anymore, but he's still pretty dang good, and his track record speaks for itself. Plus, this latest All-Star honor is a significant one, as it pulls him into a tie with Mike Trout for the most Midsummer Classic appearances by an active player with 11. Hitting double digits in that category is some rarefied air indeed.

Unfortunately for Kershaw, though, he's still not even within sniffing distance of the overall record. That mark is one of the most untouchable in baseball history, and neither Kershaw nor anyone else might ever reach it again.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Which active MLB player has the most All-Star selections?

Kershaw and Trout stand atop the active list with 11 All-Star nods apiece, two ahead of a six-way tie for third that includes Freddie Freeman, Chris Sale, Salvador Perez, Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander and Craig Kimbrel. They might not be able to hold that title too long, though: Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper have eight each with plenty of great baseball still ahead of them, while Aaron Judge sits at seven and Ronald Acuña Jr., Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are just some of the young stars at five and counting.

Here's the full list.

Rank Player Appearances T1 Clayton Kershaw 11 T1 Mike Trout 11 T3 Freddie Freeman 9 T3 Chris Sale 9 T3 Salvador Perez 9 T3 Jose Altuve 9 T3 Justin Verlander 9 T3 Craig Kimbrel 9 T9 Nolan Arenado 8 T9 Mookie Betts 8 T9

Aroldis Chapman 8 T9 Bryce Harper 8 T9 Max Scherzer 8 T14 Paul Goldschmidt 7 T14 Aaron Judge 7 T14 Manny Machado 7 T14 Jose Ramirez 7 T18 Gerrit Cole 6 T18 Josh Hader 6 T20 Ronald Acuña Jr. 5 T20 Pete Alonso 5 T20 Yu Darvish 5 T20 Jacob deGrom 5 T20 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 5 T20 Francisco Lindor 5 T20 Andrew McCutchen 5 T20 Shohei Ohtani 5 T20 Corey Seager 5 T20 Giancarlo Stanton 5

Which player holds the record for the most All-Star selections ever?

While 11 is no doubt impressive, though, it's not even half of the all-time record. Braves icon Henry Aaron holds that mark with a whopping 25 All-Star appearances in his career, a nearly unfathomable number.

Of course, it does come with something of an asterisk: From 1959 through 1962, MLB held two All-Star Games each season, a period that just happened to overlap with Aaron's prime and certainly helped him boost his total. Of course, Aaron also holds the record for most seasons on the All-Star roster with 21, so it's possible that he was just really, really good at baseball.

Willie Mays and Stan Musial are just one shy of Hammerin' Hank at 24, while Mickey Mantle is the only other player to crack 20. Here's the full top 25:

Rank Player Appearances 1 Henry Aaron 25 2 Willie Mays 24 3 Stan Musial 24 4 Mickey Mantle 20 T5 Cal Ripken Jr. 19 T5 Ted Williams 19 T7 Yogi Berra 18 T7 Rod Carew 18 T7 Al Kaline 18 T7 Brooks Robinson 18 T7 Mike Yastrzemski 18 T12 Pete Rose 17 T12 Warren Spahn 17 T14 Roberto Clemente 15 T14 Nellie Fox 15 T14 Tony Gwynn 15 T14 Ozzie Smith 15 T18 Ernie Banks 14 T18 Johnny Bench 14 T18 Barry Bonds 14 T18 Reggie Jackson 14 T18 Derek Jeter 14 T18 Alex Rodriguez 14 T18 Ivan Rodriguez 14 T25 Luis Aparicio 13 T25 George Brett 13 T25 Joe DiMaggio 13 T25 Ken Griffey Jr. 13 T25 Harmon Killebrew 13 T25 Mariano Rivera 13

Again, it's hard to overstate just how unlikely it is that any player active now or in the future will be able to catch Aaron's mark. It's hard enough to even play 25 seasons of big-league baseball, much less to do so at a high enough level that you're considered an All-Star in every single one of them. Pitching feels far too strenuous for that sort of longevity, and given the level of competition now, how likely is it that any hitter can keep up into their mid-40s?