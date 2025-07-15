MLB players with the most All-Star selections ever: Kershaw chasing untouchable mark

As he pushes toward his 38th birthday next March, it's anyone's guess just how much longer Clayton Kershaw will be donning a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform. Every chance to watch him on the mound, snapping off one of those iconic breaking balls, feels like a gift. Major League Baseball isn't taking any of them for granted, and they wanted to make sure he'd have one more opportunity to do so on one of the sport's biggest stages, naming him as a Legacy Pick for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta.
Kershaw might not be one of the best pitchers in the NL anymore, but he's still pretty dang good, and his track record speaks for itself. Plus, this latest All-Star honor is a significant one, as it pulls him into a tie with Mike Trout for the most Midsummer Classic appearances by an active player with 11. Hitting double digits in that category is some rarefied air indeed.
Unfortunately for Kershaw, though, he's still not even within sniffing distance of the overall record. That mark is one of the most untouchable in baseball history, and neither Kershaw nor anyone else might ever reach it again.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.
Which active MLB player has the most All-Star selections?
Kershaw and Trout stand atop the active list with 11 All-Star nods apiece, two ahead of a six-way tie for third that includes Freddie Freeman, Chris Sale, Salvador Perez, Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander and Craig Kimbrel. They might not be able to hold that title too long, though: Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper have eight each with plenty of great baseball still ahead of them, while Aaron Judge sits at seven and Ronald Acuña Jr., Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are just some of the young stars at five and counting.
Here's the full list.
Rank
Player
Appearances
T1
Clayton Kershaw
11
T1
Mike Trout
11
T3
Freddie Freeman
9
T3
Chris Sale
9
T3
Salvador Perez
9
T3
Jose Altuve
9
T3
Justin Verlander
9
T3
Craig Kimbrel
9
T9
Nolan Arenado
8
T9
Mookie Betts
8
T9
Aroldis Chapman
8
T9
Bryce Harper
8
T9
Max Scherzer
8
T14
Paul Goldschmidt
7
T14
Aaron Judge
7
T14
Manny Machado
7
T14
Jose Ramirez
7
T18
Gerrit Cole
6
T18
Josh Hader
6
T20
Ronald Acuña Jr.
5
T20
Pete Alonso
5
T20
Yu Darvish
5
T20
Jacob deGrom
5
T20
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
5
T20
Francisco Lindor
5
T20
Andrew McCutchen
5
T20
Shohei Ohtani
5
T20
Corey Seager
5
T20
Giancarlo Stanton
5
Which player holds the record for the most All-Star selections ever?
While 11 is no doubt impressive, though, it's not even half of the all-time record. Braves icon Henry Aaron holds that mark with a whopping 25 All-Star appearances in his career, a nearly unfathomable number.
Of course, it does come with something of an asterisk: From 1959 through 1962, MLB held two All-Star Games each season, a period that just happened to overlap with Aaron's prime and certainly helped him boost his total. Of course, Aaron also holds the record for most seasons on the All-Star roster with 21, so it's possible that he was just really, really good at baseball.
Willie Mays and Stan Musial are just one shy of Hammerin' Hank at 24, while Mickey Mantle is the only other player to crack 20. Here's the full top 25:
Rank
Player
Appearances
1
Henry Aaron
25
2
Willie Mays
24
3
Stan Musial
24
4
Mickey Mantle
20
T5
Cal Ripken Jr.
19
T5
Ted Williams
19
T7
Yogi Berra
18
T7
Rod Carew
18
T7
Al Kaline
18
T7
Brooks Robinson
18
T7
Mike Yastrzemski
18
T12
Pete Rose
17
T12
Warren Spahn
17
T14
Roberto Clemente
15
T14
Nellie Fox
15
T14
Tony Gwynn
15
T14
Ozzie Smith
15
T18
Ernie Banks
14
T18
Johnny Bench
14
T18
Barry Bonds
14
T18
Reggie Jackson
14
T18
Derek Jeter
14
T18
Alex Rodriguez
14
T18
Ivan Rodriguez
14
T25
Luis Aparicio
13
T25
George Brett
13
T25
Joe DiMaggio
13
T25
Ken Griffey Jr.
13
T25
Harmon Killebrew
13
T25
Mariano Rivera
13
Again, it's hard to overstate just how unlikely it is that any player active now or in the future will be able to catch Aaron's mark. It's hard enough to even play 25 seasons of big-league baseball, much less to do so at a high enough level that you're considered an All-Star in every single one of them. Pitching feels far too strenuous for that sort of longevity, and given the level of competition now, how likely is it that any hitter can keep up into their mid-40s?