MLB postseason schedules, ranked: Which Wild Card team has the toughest path?

The MLB postseason field has been set with wild card matchups due up on Tuesday. Eight teams will battle it out to make it to the divisional round, but not all of them will face the same degree of difficulty.

Some teams will need to travel a long distance to play a series in enemy territory. Others will have to go head-to-head against sleeping giants with massive payrolls.

Which of the wild card teams have the toughest road?

4. Tigers at Guardians

NL Wild Card Date Time Channel Venue Game 1 Tues, Sept. 30 1:08 p.m. ET ESPN Progressive Field Game 2 Wed, Oct. 1 1:08 p.m. ET ESPN Progressive Field Game 3* Thurs, Oct. 2 1:08 p.m. ET ESPN Progressive Field

Distance traveled by Tigers: 168 miles

Difference between records: -1

The Tigers have the least amount of travel to do and the smallest record gap between them and their wildcard opponent. But they're facing a team who knows them well — the Cleveland Guardians.

Detroit and Cleveland faced off 13 times this season. The Tigers came away with a 5-8 record in those games, including a 1-5 record in two September series. The Guardians have the season-long edge and the recent edge.

It's not hard to see why. The Tigers were in freefall to end the season, barely securing a place in the postseason. They're fighting against negative momentum, which might cancel out the advantage of their short travel schedule.

Then again, Tarik Skubal is quite the balancing factor.

3. Padres at Cubs

NL Wild Card Date Time Channel Venue Game 1 Tues, Sept. 30 3:08 p.m. ET ABC Wrigley Field Game 2 Wed, Oct. 1 3:08 p.m. ET ABC Wrigley Field Game 3* Thurs, Oct. 2 3:08 p.m. ET ABC Wrigley Field

Distance traveled by Padres: 2,092 miles

Difference between records: -2

Unlike the Tigers, the Padres have to travel a long way to face off with the Cubs in the NL Wild Card: Over 2,000 miles. That's not the furthest a wild card team will travel (more on that in a bit) but it's a significant trek across two time zones.

The Cubs and Padres split the season series, 3-3. The home team went 2-1 in each leg. Advantage Chicago, right?

Well, the Padres finished the season on a 7-3 run while the Cubs were 4-6 in their final 10. Chicago has been a strange team all season, flipping back and forth between formidable and woeful. Of all the wild card matchups San Diego could have gotten, it could be worse than facing the Cubs.

2. Red Sox at Yankees

AL Wild Card Date Time Channel Venue Game 1 Tues, Sept. 30 6:08 p.m. ET ESPN Yankee Stadium Game 2 Wed, Oct. 1 6:08 p.m. ET ESPN Yankee Stadium Game 3* Thurs, Oct. 2 6:08 p.m. ET ESPN Yankee Stadium

Distance traveled by Red Sox: 203 miles

Difference between records: -5

The Red Sox have to travel further than the Tigers, but only just, to face the Yankees. Yes, 200 miles isn't 2,000 miles, but what Boston saves in mileage they pay for in difficulty.

New York was one of the hottest teams at the end of the season, winning nine of their last 10. Granted, series against the Orioles and White Sox no doubt gave their win probabilities a significant boost. It's just undeniable that Aaron Judge and this Yankees team has a lot of fire power. If they can turn it on in the right moment, they'll be very difficult to beat.

The Red Sox won their last three series but they've been up and down for much of the way. Boston can feel confident in Garrett Crochet but can Brayan Bello or Connelly Early keep up? On the plus side, the Yankees' rotation isn't a sure-thing either.

Moreover, the Red Sox were 9-4 in the season series. So it's not like they're at a significant disadvantage. This is a heated rivalry, one of those "throw out the records" types. So who knows which way it will go.

1. Reds at Dodgers

NL Wild Card Date Time Channel Venue Game 1 Tues, Sept. 30 9:08 p.m. ET ESPN Dodger Stadium Game 2 Wed, Oct. 1 9:08 p.m. ET ESPN Dodger Stadium Game 3* Thurs, Oct. 2 9:08 p.m. ET ESPN Dodger Stadium

Distance traveled by Reds: 2,178

Difference between records: -10

Congratulations Reds! You made the playoffs. Now enjoy a 2,100-mile journey to Los Angeles to face the biggest payroll in baseball!

Cincinnati isn't dead in the water. The Dodgers have had an odd season plagued by injuries and rough stretches. They've hit their stride more recently but the defending World Series champs have shown plenty of cracks and vulnerabilities.

The Reds have an ace who could steal them a win. And they have a manager who has been there before. We're saying there's a chance...but one in a million.

There's no doubt about it, the Reds have the toughest road at this stage of the postseason.