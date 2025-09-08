MLB Power Rankings: One player from each team who won't be on the roster next season

While most players – even on losing teams – are doing their best to increase their value in the final month of the season, it's the job of front offices to decide which regular contributors deserve to be on the team next year, and which don't. Sometimes, these decisions are not made due to poor play, but the status of a player's contract. For example, if a small-market team doesn't believe they'll be able to afford what was once a rental this winter, they'll likely let that one-year flyer walk. There's no shame in admitting defeat due to a lack of financial means.

This week's MLB Power Rankings are still ordered by team success – for example, the Colorado Rockies are dead last for good reason – but rather than focus on the season at large, we'll be taking a look ahead. Who is one guaranteed player, on each team, that won't return for the 2026 season? Making such projections is dangerous because none of our experts is in a front office – and there's probably a good reason for that. That won't stop us from playing pretend GM, though.

30. Colorado Rockies

Orlando Arcia

Oh how the mighty have fallen. Orlando Arcia, formerly the starting shortstop for the Braves, was tabbed Dansby Swanson's replacement in Atlanta. Arcia made the NL All-Star team for the Braves back in 2023, but hasn't remotely lived up to the billing since then. The 30-year-old was hitting under the Mendoza line in Atlanta early this season when Alex Anthopoulos finally decided to cut bait.

While Arcia signed on with the Rockies, an team he's received plenty of playing time on, he hasn't exactly performed much better. In fact, in just over 50 games with Colorado, Arcia has an OPS of .551. Because of this, it'd be a surprise if the Rockies bring Arcia back next season, unless they fail to replace him via free agency. One would hope a team this bad would have higher aspirations up the middle, but we've been proven wrong before.

-Mark Powell, FanSided.com

29. Washington Nationals

Josh Bell

This is an easy pick. Josh Bell is one of very few upcoming Washington Nationals free agents, and it’s hard to see where he fits in 2026 and beyond. He’s done a nice job bouncing back and putting up a solid season in his second stint with Washington after a very slow start to his year, but he’s essentially a 33-year-old DH (in an ideal world) who should only play against right-handed pitching. He’s extremely limited as a player, and isn’t someone Washington should prioritize re-signing.

I’d like to see the Nationals go out and sign a big bat. James Wood and C.J. Abrams are All-Star-caliber talents, but having Bell as their third-best hitter for much of the season has made it tough for Wood and Abrams to remain consistent throughout the year. Bell’s best days are behind him and again, he’s a very limited player. Washington should look to find an upgrade over Bell.

-Zachary Rotman, FanSided.com

28. Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Jr.

It’s time. Sure, Robert is almost the pick by default here based on how few free agents the White Sox have to deal with this offseason. But even if he weren’t, he’d still be on the chopping block – there’s just no way that Chicago can take him into next season at $20 million. The potential is still there, but it’s time to stop waiting on a godfather offer that’s never going to come and just cut bait so you can focus on the future.

Is there a chance that Robert shows up next spring healthy and motivated and tearing the cover off the ball? Of course. The odds get slimmer every day, though, and at a certain point you can no long afford to stay stuck with a depreciating asset.

-Chris Landers, FanSided.com

27. Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan

The Twins shipped out everything that wasn’t nailed down at the trade deadline … except for Ryan, who remains awkwardly lingering on a Minnesota team that won’t be near contention by the time he’s set to hit free agency after the 2027 season.

Given how many other plates were spinning in the hours leading up to the deadline this year, it’s understandable that the Twins decided to deal with a Ryan trade over the winter. Once we get there, though, this feels as good as done – Minnesota is going to get a haul for two full years of a borderline Cy Young candidate, while Ryan will catch the last plane out of a deep rebuild.

-Landers

26. Atlanta Braves

Marcell Ozuna

There are a few Braves players who may find themselves with another team in 2026. However, Ozuna feels like the most obvious option. His time with Atlanta has been tumultuous, but he’s worked hard to redeem himself.

He’s been a good leader in the clubhouse and has performed well most of the time. But it feels like his time in Atlanta is finally up. Ozuna has underperformed this season with a .227 average, 20 homers, and 62 RBI over 129 games.

The Braves have options to fill the DH role as they’ve proven with Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy this year. Ozuna’s $16 million salary coming off the books will help Atlanta fill some much-needed holes next season.

-Steven Teal, House That Hank Built