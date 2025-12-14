MLB Rumors: Cardinals fire sale, Mets-Mason Miller smoke, Jeremy Peña stunner

The MLB Winter Meetings may be behind us, but MLB free agency and trade rumors are still going on at full speed. After all, we're still only midway through December, and there's a long way to go until spring training. Specifically on the trade market, we still don't know where the St. Louis Cardinals might send All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan. Or if the New York Mets could take advantage of the Padres shopping Mason Miller. Or about an uncertain future for Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña.

But we're getting some more buzz one those fronts as we check in with our latest MLB rumors this offseason.

Mariners, Giants emerge as favorites in trade for Cardinals star Brendan Donovan

The writing has been on the wall immediately for the Chaim Bloom era with the St. Louis Cardinals that a fire sale could be incoming. We've already seen the Redbirds ship veteran right-hander Sonny Gray to Boston while eating $20 million of his remaining contract, and that won't be the last domino to fall. However, the future of Brendan Donovan is the most intriguing given his breakout 2025 season, his lack of fit with the Cards' current timeline, and the haul he could bring back in a trade.

While nothing has yet materialized concretely when it comes to Donovan, Katie Woo of The Athletic ($) is reporting that two frontrunners have emerged in early trade talks with St. Louis: the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners. Woo also noted that the Cardinals are hoping to add "multiple top prospects" in a trade that would send Donovan out of The Lou.

It's certainly important to note that Woo also reported that the Cardinals "would not trade unless they were blown away by the return" when it comes to Donovan. However, both the Mariners and Giants have rich farm systems that would fit perfectly with what Bloom is trying to orchestrate in St. Louis in his first year manning the front office controls. Furthermore, Seattle may be even more attractive given that Matt Pierpoint was in the Mariners org for four years before joining the Cards last offseason.

The Cardinals wouldn't be done there, though. Willson Contreras is another name that continues to crop up, with the familiar Red Sox having expressed interest, per Woo. Nolan Arenado being traded (though where remains a mystery) is also likely. However, Donovan is the biggest prize that St. Louis has to offer on the trade market, and we're now starting to get a clearer idea of what that market looks like.

Mets could replace Edwin Diaz with Mason Miller trade

San Diego Padres RP Mason Miller | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

Since the Winter Meetings, there has been a steadily growing buzz that the cash-strapped San Diego Padres could be looking to, once again, maneuver creatively under A.J. Preller to try and add to their roster and replenish the farm system. And though that might not be surprising, it has been a bit of a shock to find out that star closer Mason Miller, who the Friars just acquired at last season's trade deadline from the Athletics, could be someone who gets moved.

And after the offseason has gotten off to a tumultuous, at least for the fanbase, start for the New York Mets, it shouldn't be a massive shock to learn that Steve Cohen and David Stearns are apparently discussing several options that would send the Padres several young major leaguers and top prospects. San Diego could send multiple pieces to help the Mets, but it's Miller who stands out to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic ($) as New York aims to replace Edwin Diaz.

The MLB insiders also mentioned Nick Pivetta as an option to help with the Mets' need for starting pitching depth, in addition to Adrian Morejon and Jeremiah Estrada. But again, Miller stands out, not only because of his talent, but because he also still has four years of cost-controlled club control remaining and New York was one of the teams that inquired with the Athletics at the deadline before the flamethrower was traded to San Diego.

In reality, this could make a ton of sense. Stearns has built up the Mets' farm system greatly with key assets like Noah McLean and Jonah Tong, among many others, that could greatly help Preller and the Padres move forward into a new era as they aim to cut some costs. Meanwhile, New York would be able to address a big need in the bullpen and perhaps in the rotation in a cost-controlled manner.

Rosenthal noted that a trade between the Mets and Padres, Miller or otherwise, isn't guaranteed. However, the match seems quite obvious now that it's laid out, and could ultimately be mutually beneficial to the position of both organizations.

Astros trading Jeremy Peña at deadline isn't out of the question

Houston Astros SS Jeremy Pena | Maria Lysaker/GettyImages

Despite missing 37 games last season due to injury, it's safe to say that Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña made a leap into full-blown stardom. Across 125 games, the 28-year-old slashed .304/.363/.477/.84 with 17 homers, 30 doubles, two triples, 62 RBI and 20 stolen bases, all while being a top defender at arguably the most important defensive infield position.

So, naturally, why not talk about trading him, right?

Just on the surface, that obviously wouldn't make a ton of sense, and it's certainly not a guarantee to happen. Chandler Rome of The Athletic ($) reported this week that, while Astros general manager Dana Brown affirmed that teams hadn't been calling about Peña's availability in trade, there is still a world wherein Peña could be dealt in the next year. And the Kyle Tucker trade from last offseason may have set the precedent.

After not making the postseason this past year, Houston is now set to likely lose Framber Valdez from the rotation. They also have a crowded infield and a farm system that Brown has never been shy about moving to replenish. One could argue that their championship window is either closing, or has already closed. And if team owner Jim Crane, who is notorious for aiming to keep rebuilding contenders, were to see it the same, that could raise some questions about whether trading Peña would be the right option to move forward into a better future.

Rome seemed to further that point. Much like Brown mentioned, the Astros aren't likely to trade Peña now — Tucker was traded with one year left on his rookie deal, while Peña still has two years. However, if Houston struggles before the trade deadline, it could lead to some tough conversation about the star shortstop's future and bring a move into consideration.