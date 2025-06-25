MLB Rumors: Marcell Ozuna dark horses, Phillies dream, Cubs rotation answers

Summer baseball is in the air, meaning October is right around the corner. Teams all across the MLB are beginning to formulate their rest-of-season plans based on their playoff desperation (or lack thereof). With that in mind, we'll likely see plenty of player movement ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

Plenty of familiar faces could be headed to new places in the coming weeks. ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel were kind enough to outline the top 50 candidates. They even identified some of the best potential landing spots for the first 30 members of the list. There's much to sort through from their notes, but here are some of the most noteworthy takeaways.

Cubs linked to several starting pitchers leading up to trade deadline

Only three starting pitchers highlighted in the top 30 of Passan and McDaniel's catalog aren't connected to the Chicago Cubs. What do these two have in common? They each represent one of the squad's National League Central rivals.

Freddy Peralta (Milwaukee Brewers), Nick Martinez (Cincinnati Reds) and Erick Fedde (St. Louis Cardinals) are ostensibly off limits for the Cubs. The four franchises are in a tight race for divisional supremacy, making it highly unlikely that they do each other any favors. Besides that, expect the North Siders to be aggressive in boosting their rotation and World Series hopes.

Sandy Alcantara, Seth Lugo, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Luis Severino, Tyler Mahle, Zach Eflin, Walker Buehler. The Cubs were mentioned as one of the best fits for all of them, which is good news. Yet, they were understandably nowhere to be found when Passan and McDaniel discussed Peralta, Martinez and Fedde.

Félix Bautista is an ideal option for the bullpen-needy Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies can fix their bullpen woes with one move -- if the Baltimore Orioles allow it.

Orioles closer Félix Bautista has returned to superstar form in 2025 after missing all of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The partially torn UCL in his right elbow is seemingly a thing of the past. There would be a robust market for him, especially since he's under team control through 2027, with the Phillies being a clear destination.

However, Passan and McDaniel give Bautista a 15 percent chance of being dealt. While his production and contract situation are appealing to others, including the Phillies, the Orioles also value him greatly because of this. Knowing this, acquiring the 2023 AL Reliever of the Year "will take more than most teams are willing to give."

Baltimore is "planning on contending" between now and the expiration of Bautista's pact, according to Passan and McDaniel, derailing Philly's pursuit of "The Mountain." Nonetheless, the O's disappointing campaign at least gives the Phillies some chance, albeit a slim one, of making this pipe dream a reality.

Philadelphia has the sixth-highest collective reliever ERA in the Majors (4.63). They're tied with their NL East foe New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels for the third-most blown saves (15). Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has voiced a desire to rectify the matter, and Bautista certainly fits the bill.

Braves may have several Marcell Ozuna suitors if they decide to move on

There's been no indication that the Atlanta Braves will be sellers at the deadline. Notably, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the opposite, stating that general manager Alex Anthopoulos has "zero interest in giving up players for prospects." But a lot can change over the next month or so, putting Marcell Ozuna's future with the club in the crosshairs.

Ozuna is the "likeliest" Brave to get rerouted if Anthopoulos shifts gears, according to Passan and McDaniel. The veteran slugger is slated for free agency this offseason, making him the most expendable. Should Atlanta explore its options, the insiders suggested roughly a quarter of the league may have interest.

The San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox were all named. Whether as a rental or to get a head start on a recruiting pitch and presumed bidding war this winter, Ozuna's an intriguing prospective addition. His numbers are slightly down compared the career-best markes he registered last year, but the three-time All-Star remains a highly effective and proven hitter.

For whatever it's worth, Atlanta changing their stances and entertaining offers for Ozuna wouldn't necessarily mean a deal materializes. He has the power to veto any trade, thanks to his 10-and-5 rights. At least 10 years of service in The Show and five-plus consecutive campaigns with the Braves give him the final say.