MLB Rumors: Pete Crow-Armstrong hints at Cubs extension and Seiya Suzuki's future

The Chicago Cubs let Kyle Tucker walk this winter. After one season in the Windy City, Tucker signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a loaded four-year, $240 million deal. The Cubs – nor any team in baseball – were ever going to match that. But the void Tucker left on Chicago's roster, as well as the money the Cubs didn't spend, does gift the front office an opportunity. Why not keep some of these kids around, like upstart Pete Crow-Armstrong and free-agent-to-be Seiya Suzuki?

Seiya Suzuki is open to re-signing with the Cubs on one condition

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Suzuki left for the World Baseball Classic on Monday, where he'll play for Team Japan as one of the main characters in a lineup full of power. Suzuki had one of the best seasons of his MLB career in 2025, hitting 32 home runs with a 130 OPS+. Suzuki primarily plays designated hitter for the Cubs, but can still roam the outfield when necessary.

If Suzuki has another offensive season like 2025, he could be well-positioned as one of the most proven hitters on the 2026-27 free agent market. Of course, a couple of things could complicate his return, such as whether he has a desire to play in Chicago.

“Honestly, I’m not sure,” Suzuki said through an interpreter. “Obviously, it depends on my performance. If I perform well, yes, I want to stay. But at the end of the day, I feel like I still haven’t put up the numbers that people are expecting me to. It really comes down to how I perform.”

The Cubs need Suzuki's bat for now, especially without Tucker. But if some of Chicago's MLB-ready bats like, say, a Matt Shaw start to make up the difference, they could feel comfortable letting a veteran like Suzuki walk in favor of young talent.

Bryce Harper hints at an MLB lockout

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Bryce Harper's been doing a lot of talking lately – in some cases too much, as it pertains to his relationship with Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski – but when it comes to his opinion on the looming MLB lockout, he's worth listening to. Harper's a veteran and one of the most outspoken MLBPA voices on this matter. He's been through the wringer before and was around the last time the owners locked out the players back in 2021-22.

Harper was specifically asked if he thought Opening Day 2027 would start on time. Essentially, the media wanted to know if there'd be any games missed. Harper didn't hide from the obvious.

Bryce Harper when asked by @WIPMorningShow for his gut feeling on if Opening Day will start on time in 2027.



“No” — Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) February 24, 2026

Former MLBPA executive director Tony Clark was ousted due to an FBI investigation and an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who also works for the union. Clark was considered an optimal MLBPA head by the owners, and had a productive working relationship with them. The same cannot be said for his replacement, Bruce Meyer, who is in the trenches and ready to go to war over the rookie pay scale, a salary cap and more. Clark was more concerned about player comfort and matters the owners could bend on as a former player himself.

Meyer was a litigation lawyer. This is his courtroom, and the players (such as Harper) know it.

Cubs fans will love Pete Crow-Armstrong's take on a Cubs extension

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Cubs are under no obligation to extend Pete Crow-Armstrong, who will make under $1 million this year and won't be a free agent until 2031. But should Chicago wish to make their star happy, and perhaps avoid a messy arbitration process with him, the Cubs could extend PCA now. Crow-Armstrong could be amenable to a long-term deal, the likes of which fellow stars Jackson Merrill and Corbin Carroll signed not that long ago. For his part, Crow-Armstrong is less concerned about the money he's making and more worried about individual and team success on the field.

“I’ve made it clear I want to be here for as long as they want me,” Crow-Armstrong told Chicago Magazine. “I want what’s best for the team. I’m cool with being under team control and being here. League minimum ain’t too f***ing bad.”

Crow-Armstrong does want to sign an extension, as he doesn't want to screw over his fellow center fielders. If PCA were to pass on a new deal, others his age may be forced to do so as well. Considering how well Crow-Armstrong played last season – and his status in a big-market city – he is the trendsetter.

“I play the game because I like beating other people. The money will be life-changing regardless. I would like to get a fair deal so I don’t f*** the market up. I want to look out for the other center fielders who have to go through the same process. Which is why I’m glad [Cubs management] and my agents are figuring out how to do this," Crow-Armstrong admitted.

An extension will happen, one way or another. Crow-Armstrong is focused on the task at hand, which is winning a World Series for the Cubs, rather than adding a little more money to his wallet.