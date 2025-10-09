MLB Rumors: Rob Thomson on the hot seat, Devin Williams future, Braves dilemma

The Toronto Blue Jays are on to the ALCS. Now we await their opponents, with Detroit and Seattle going to a do-or-die Game 5. On the NL side of the bracket, the Dodgers and Brewers are up 2-1 in their respective series. There's a chance both series end tonight. Or Philadelphia and Chicago can keep kicking. Nothing is ever finished until the score goes final in MLB, especially in October.

While these final few teams battle for a chance to win the pennant and eventually the World Series, most of MLB has moved on to the offseason. Free agency is right around the corner. Trades are being discussed behind the scenes. There will be plenty of chaos this offseason, even without a Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto-level free agency sweepstakes to drive the discourse. It's almost more interesting with a more affordable superstar like Kyle Tucker.

As we gear up for what is sure to be an eventful winter, here are the latest MLB rumors worthy of your attention.

Ha-seong Kim has not decided on his future with the Braves

The Atlanta Braves spent the better part of the 2025 season searching in vain for a dependable shortstop. Orlando Arcia finally bit the dust a few weeks into the campaign. Nick Allen couldn't quite sustain his early success. In the end, it was a late waiver wire pickup that appeared, for the most part, to solve Atlanta's issues.

Ha-seong Kim couldn't overcome a spate of injuries with the Tampa Bay Rays and was waived accordingly. Atlanta picked him up for a month to end the season and Kim appeared to find himself again. He put up a .253 average and .682 OPS with three home runs and 12 RBI in 87 at-bats.

Still only 29 years old, Kim is a top-shelf defender with speed on the base paths. Just two years ago in San Diego, Kim hit 17 home runs, picked up 60 RBI and stole 38 bases en route to a 14th place finish in NL MVP voting. He might never get back to that level, but with a full offseason to get healthy and comfortable, there's no reason Kim can't play everyday shortstop for a team with World Series aspirations.

The only problem? Kim hasn't committed to picking up the $16 million option on his contract.

"There's nothing I can do on that front. I need to talk to my agent about that," Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport in South Korea (h/t Yonhap News Agency). "But I really enjoyed my time in Atlanta. I had a good time with Tampa Bay, too, but I had a bit more fun playing baseball in Atlanta."

Kim's production last season does not align with a $16 million valuation. There's a chance Atlanta is able to extend him for a more modest annual value, but with more money guaranteed over the long run. Or Kim can just pick up his option and hope to revive his value with a healthier campaign in 2026. Those feel like the best options for Kim. He will have other suitors in free agency, but it's probably unwise to expect a significant bidding war or a huge spike in salary.

Devin Williams is open to re-signing with the Yankees

Devin Williams was among the New York Yankees' most consequential offseason additions a year ago, although not for the reasons we initially expected. After a dominant stretch in Milwaukee, the Yankees thought they were getting a lights-out closer to anchor the bullpen. Instead, Williams found the sledding extremely tough in the Bronx. He appeared to shrink under the bright lights for long stretches of the regular season.

Williams finished the campaign with a 4.79 ERA and 1.13 WHIP, notching 90 strikeouts in 62.0 innings. A lot of it was bad luck. Williams' expected ERA (3.04) and incredible metrics paint the portrait of a very good reliever who got shelled a lot early in the campaign but settled in nicely down the stretch. The 31-year-old gave the Yankees four scoreless innings in the playoffs.

Now comes free agency. Williams should field a competitive market, as there is always an appetite for high-end relievers like him. Especially when the track record is strong enough to more or less ignore the ugly surface stats in 2025. While Williams is sure to explore all his options, he's not closing the door on a potential Yankees reunion.

"At first it was a challenge, but I’ve grown to love being here,” he said (h/t Coast Reporter). “I love this city. I love taking the train to the field every day. Yeah, I really enjoyed my experience here.”

That said, Williams also told reporters that closing games will be an important factor in his ultimate decision. David Bednar is still under contract for 2026 and did nothing to lose his grip on the closer role down the stretch. The Yankees would be perfectly within reason to re-sign Williams and plant him in the setup role. It's just a matter of helping him see the vision and commit to an extended tenure in the Bronx.

Rob Thomson is on the hot seat with Phillies on postseason brink

The Philadelphia Phillies kept their season alive with a rousing 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3. But there is still a long road ahead if the Phillies want to advance to the NLCS and keep dancing. Should another campaign end short of the pennant, one has to wonder about the job security of Rob Thomson.

While the Phillies won 96 games and are a postseason regular at this point, Philadelphia's October results have been trending in the wrong direction. After choking away the NLCS to Arizona in 2023, the Phillies hit a brick wall against the Mets in last year's NLDS. Another NLDS, this time to the Dodgers, featuring many familiar issues — bullpen woes, ice-cold stars — will not exactly boost Thomson's résumé.

According to Jon Heyman, there is a sense that Thomson could be fired if the Phillies don't rally from behind to topple Los Angeles.

"I do think that he is clearly on the hot seat, if they don't survive this," Heyman said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "It's a little unfair because they're playing the Dodgers... but that's the nature of the job, and I do believe [Thomson could be fired]."

Most Phillies fans are probably open to this outcome. Thomson's track record of success is undeniable, but at a certain point, just making the playoffs isn't enough. Philadelphia only has a limited window to get over the hump with Bryce Harper and Trea Turner at the tail end of their prime. Kyle Schwarber is a free agent. So are JT Realmuto and Ranger Suárez. All of whom were essential to Wednesday's Game 3 win.

The pressure is on for Philadelphia, and for Thomson, who needs to pull the right strings with his bullpen and find ways to unlock the offense.