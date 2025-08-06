MLB standings by post-All-Star break record: Yankees reaching new lows

It's deep enough into the 2025 MLB campaign to formulate opinions from what we've seen or haven't from all 30 teams. However, that doesn't mean our perception of things shouldn't be subject to change based on recent trends and developments. There are two sides to every coin; look no further than the New York Yankees.

New York's seven-game American League East lead through late May has evaporated and then some. They improved to 42-25 after defeating the Kansas City Royals on June 12, but have gone 18-28 since then. The Yankees' struggles have allowed the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox to lap them in the divisional race.

The Yankees have gone from a legitimate World Series contender to hoping to secure a Wild Card spot in roughly two months. Having time off during the All-Star break was supposed to be an opportunity to recalibrate and lock in for the stretch run. Alas, if the post-intermission standings are any indication, their slump has followed them out of the brief hiatus.

MLB standings by post All-Star break win-loss record paints bleak picture of Yankees' struggles

Team Post-All-Star Break Record Milwaukee Brewers 12-4 Miami Marlins 11-5 Chicago White Sox 10-5 Cleveland Guardians 11-6 Texas Rangers 11-6 Pittsburgh Pirates 10-6 Boston Red Sox 10-6 Toronto Blue Jays 11-7 San Diego Padres 10-7 Philadelphia Phillies 9-7 Cincinnati Reds 9-7 Kansas City Royals 9-7 Seattle Mariners 9-8 Chicago Cubs 8-8 Athletics 8-8 New York Mets 8-8 Colorado Rockies 8-8 Los Angeles Angels 8-9 Los Angeles Dodgers 7-9 Arizona Diamondbacks 7-9 Baltimore Orioles 8-10 Detroit Tigers 7-10 New York Yankees 7-10 Houston Astros 7-10 Washington Nationals 6-9 St. Louis Cardinals 6-11 Atlanta Braves 5-11 Minnesota Twins 5-11 Tampa Bay Rays 5-12 San Francisco Giants 4-12

Note: Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com after July 17, 2025

Life can come at you fast in the Majors. The Yankees aren't the only ones experiencing that firsthand. Their other AL East rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, are dealing with a freefall that has effectively removed them from contention. At least the Bronx Bombers gave themselves a cushion.

Similar to the Rays, the Giants are playing themselves out of a playoff bid. Yet, unlike Tampa Bay, San Francisco made a blockbuster, franchise-altering move that many expected would yield championship-level results. Instead, acquiring three-time All-Star slugger Rafael Devers from the Red Sox has had the opposite effect, with October baseball in the Bay looking highly doubtful.

Conversely, as some clubs are deteriorating with time, others are finding their stride. While it's too little, too late, the lowly Chicago White Sox (10-5) and Pittsburgh Pirates (10-6) are thriving. Even the Colorado Rockies have improved and fared better than the Yankees in this limited sample. Cellar dwellers are showing signs of life and giving fans glimpses of what's to come in the future.