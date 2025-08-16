MLB standings ordered by on-base percentage: Blue Jays and Brewers load the bases

You can't score runs if you don't get on base. While batting average has fallen out of vogue in baseball circles over the past few years, the importance of getting on will never diminish. Here's how every team stacks up at reaching base.
American League standings ordered by on-base percentage
Team
Record
On-base percentage
Toronto Blue Jays
72-51
.337
New York Yankees
65-57
.329
Boston Red Sox
67-56
.324
Houston Astros
68-54
.321
Seattle Mariners
68-55
.320
Athletics
55-69
.319
Detroit Tigers
72-52
.316
Tampa Bay Rays
60-63
.314
Minnesota Twins
57-65
.309
Los Angeles Angels
59-63
.305
Kansas City Royals
61-61
.304
Baltimore Orioles
56-66
.304
Cleveland Guardians
63-58
.300
Texas Rangers
61-62
.300
Chicago White Sox
44-78
.299
AL East is full of elite on-base teams
The AL East really likes getting on base. Toronto, New York and Boston occupy the top three spots on the list, which makes sense; the Blue Jays have both Vladdy and Carlos Correa who are on-base machines and the Yankees have Aaron Jugdge who gets on basically half the time. The Red Sox are a little more surprising, as they don't have any one player you'd consider an elite on-base guy, but they also don't have any players who struggle to get on every time they hit. When your team is full of guys who are good at getting on-base, it leads to a team that nears the top of the list.
Tigers are the lowest good team on the list
Is it a reason to panic that the Tigers are the lowest on the list of any team currently in a playoff position? Not really, but it is noteworthy. They have just one guy in the top 25 of OPB in the American League, and it's Gleyber Torres at No. 10. Again, no reason to panic, because this isn't the end all, be-all statistic, but when the playoffs come around, a team's offense can go stagant quickly and it can tank a season.
National league standings ordered by on-base percentage
Team
Record
On-base percentage
Milwaukee Brewers
77-44
.333
Los Angeles Dodgers
69-53
.331
Arizona Diamondbacks
60-63
.325
Philadelphia Phillies
70-52
.324
San Diego Padres
69-53
.322
Chicago Cubs
68-53
.321
New York Mets
64-58
.320
Atlanta Braves
54-68
.319
Cincinnati Reds
64-59
.319
St. Louis Cardinals
61-62
.318
Miami Marlins
58-64
.316
San Francisco Giants
59-63
.309
Washington Nationals
49-73
.309
Pittsburgh Pirates
52-71
.303
Colorado Rockies
33-89
.296
Brewers hit and hit and hit and hit
Watching your favorite team play against the Brewers is not enjoyable. You know they're going to hit like 12 singles in a row and blow a game open in the most annoying way possible, yet there's nothing you can do to stop it. So, yes, it makes sense they have the best OBP in the National League.
Dodgers have multiple guys near the top of the list
The Los Angeles Dodgers slot in right after the Brewers, and that's thanks to the exact guys you think it would be because of. Will Smith leads the league in OBP, Shohei Ohtani is No. 3 and Freddie Freeman is in the top 10 as well.