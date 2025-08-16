Fansided

MLB standings ordered by on-base percentage: Blue Jays and Brewers load the bases

It's no surprise who's elite at getting on base, but a few playoff teams are lower than you'd think.
ByQuinn Everts|
Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays
Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays | Mark Blinch/GettyImages

You can't score runs if you don't get on base. While batting average has fallen out of vogue in baseball circles over the past few years, the importance of getting on will never diminish. Here's how every team stacks up at reaching base.

American League standings ordered by on-base percentage

Team

Record

On-base percentage

Toronto Blue Jays

72-51

.337

New York Yankees

65-57

.329

Boston Red Sox

67-56

.324

Houston Astros

68-54

.321

Seattle Mariners

68-55

.320

Athletics

55-69

.319

Detroit Tigers

72-52

.316

Tampa Bay Rays

60-63

.314

Minnesota Twins

57-65

.309

Los Angeles Angels

59-63

.305

Kansas City Royals

61-61

.304

Baltimore Orioles

56-66

.304

Cleveland Guardians

63-58

.300

Texas Rangers

61-62

.300

Chicago White Sox

44-78

.299

AL East is full of elite on-base teams

The AL East really likes getting on base. Toronto, New York and Boston occupy the top three spots on the list, which makes sense; the Blue Jays have both Vladdy and Carlos Correa who are on-base machines and the Yankees have Aaron Jugdge who gets on basically half the time. The Red Sox are a little more surprising, as they don't have any one player you'd consider an elite on-base guy, but they also don't have any players who struggle to get on every time they hit. When your team is full of guys who are good at getting on-base, it leads to a team that nears the top of the list.

Tigers are the lowest good team on the list

Is it a reason to panic that the Tigers are the lowest on the list of any team currently in a playoff position? Not really, but it is noteworthy. They have just one guy in the top 25 of OPB in the American League, and it's Gleyber Torres at No. 10. Again, no reason to panic, because this isn't the end all, be-all statistic, but when the playoffs come around, a team's offense can go stagant quickly and it can tank a season.

National league standings ordered by on-base percentage

Team

Record

On-base percentage

Milwaukee Brewers

77-44

.333

Los Angeles Dodgers

69-53

.331

Arizona Diamondbacks

60-63

.325

Philadelphia Phillies

70-52

.324

San Diego Padres

69-53

.322

Chicago Cubs

68-53

.321

New York Mets

64-58

.320

Atlanta Braves

54-68

.319

Cincinnati Reds

64-59

.319

St. Louis Cardinals

61-62

.318

Miami Marlins

58-64

.316

San Francisco Giants

59-63

.309

Washington Nationals

49-73

.309

Pittsburgh Pirates

52-71

.303

Colorado Rockies

33-89

.296

Brewers hit and hit and hit and hit

Watching your favorite team play against the Brewers is not enjoyable. You know they're going to hit like 12 singles in a row and blow a game open in the most annoying way possible, yet there's nothing you can do to stop it. So, yes, it makes sense they have the best OBP in the National League.

Dodgers have multiple guys near the top of the list

The Los Angeles Dodgers slot in right after the Brewers, and that's thanks to the exact guys you think it would be because of. Will Smith leads the league in OBP, Shohei Ohtani is No. 3 and Freddie Freeman is in the top 10 as well.

Home/MLB Standings