MLB standings ordered by on-base percentage: Blue Jays and Brewers load the bases

You can't score runs if you don't get on base. While batting average has fallen out of vogue in baseball circles over the past few years, the importance of getting on will never diminish. Here's how every team stacks up at reaching base.

American League standings ordered by on-base percentage

Team Record On-base percentage Toronto Blue Jays 72-51 .337 New York Yankees 65-57 .329 Boston Red Sox 67-56 .324 Houston Astros 68-54 .321 Seattle Mariners 68-55 .320 Athletics 55-69 .319 Detroit Tigers 72-52 .316 Tampa Bay Rays 60-63 .314 Minnesota Twins 57-65 .309 Los Angeles Angels 59-63 .305 Kansas City Royals 61-61 .304 Baltimore Orioles 56-66 .304 Cleveland Guardians 63-58 .300 Texas Rangers 61-62 .300 Chicago White Sox 44-78 .299

AL East is full of elite on-base teams

The AL East really likes getting on base. Toronto, New York and Boston occupy the top three spots on the list, which makes sense; the Blue Jays have both Vladdy and Carlos Correa who are on-base machines and the Yankees have Aaron Jugdge who gets on basically half the time. The Red Sox are a little more surprising, as they don't have any one player you'd consider an elite on-base guy, but they also don't have any players who struggle to get on every time they hit. When your team is full of guys who are good at getting on-base, it leads to a team that nears the top of the list.

Tigers are the lowest good team on the list

Is it a reason to panic that the Tigers are the lowest on the list of any team currently in a playoff position? Not really, but it is noteworthy. They have just one guy in the top 25 of OPB in the American League, and it's Gleyber Torres at No. 10. Again, no reason to panic, because this isn't the end all, be-all statistic, but when the playoffs come around, a team's offense can go stagant quickly and it can tank a season.

National league standings ordered by on-base percentage

Team Record On-base percentage Milwaukee Brewers 77-44 .333 Los Angeles Dodgers 69-53 .331 Arizona Diamondbacks 60-63 .325 Philadelphia Phillies 70-52 .324 San Diego Padres 69-53 .322 Chicago Cubs 68-53 .321 New York Mets 64-58 .320 Atlanta Braves 54-68 .319 Cincinnati Reds 64-59 .319 St. Louis Cardinals 61-62 .318 Miami Marlins 58-64 .316 San Francisco Giants 59-63 .309 Washington Nationals 49-73 .309 Pittsburgh Pirates 52-71 .303 Colorado Rockies 33-89 .296

Brewers hit and hit and hit and hit

Watching your favorite team play against the Brewers is not enjoyable. You know they're going to hit like 12 singles in a row and blow a game open in the most annoying way possible, yet there's nothing you can do to stop it. So, yes, it makes sense they have the best OBP in the National League.

Dodgers have multiple guys near the top of the list

The Los Angeles Dodgers slot in right after the Brewers, and that's thanks to the exact guys you think it would be because of. Will Smith leads the league in OBP, Shohei Ohtani is No. 3 and Freddie Freeman is in the top 10 as well.