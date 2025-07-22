MLB trade deadline rumors: A Mets-Yankees trade, Mason Miller asking price, Iglesias buzz

The MLB trade deadline is over a week away, meaning that teams will have to decide they will go all-in to make a push for a postseason berth or sell players to help replenish the farm system. It is an intriguing deadline for MLB, as nearly the entire league is within striking distance of a playoff spot, well, besides the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Athletics.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently published an article detailing all the intel he's received heading into the 2025 trade deadline. Here are three pieces of information that stand out.

Raisel Iglesias listed as closer target for Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are easily the top team in the American League, and it's not particularly close. Given that, the Tigers need to be aggressive at the trade deadline to improve their chances of winning the AL pennant. One way they can help their odds is to add some late bullpen help. Particularly, a closer.

Bowden notes that the Tigers would like to add an "impact closer" and one of the names he mentions is Raisel Iglesias of the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves are far out of a playoff spot and are expected to sell players. The catch is, they'll only trade players that are on expiring contracts. Iglesias fits the bill, as he's set to hit free agency this winter.

Iglesias isn't having the greatest season in Atlanta. In 41 games, Iglesias recorded a 5.12 ERA and converted 11-of-15 save opportunities. Also, opposing batters are hitting .257 against him. That's not exactly ideal for a closer.

The Tigers need to land a shutdown closer, and we're not sure Iglesias fits that bill. Other options that Bowden mentions are Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians and Felix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles.

Athletics want 2 young starting pitchers in Mason Miller trade

Speaking of closers, Mason Miller of the Athletics is once again a topic at the trade deadline. It's no secret that Miller is one of the most coveted relief pitchers in the game, but it's not likely that the Athletics want to give him up. At just 26-years-old, Miller is under team control through the 2029 season. So, the Athletics will want a lot in return for Miller if a team is interested. But what exactly is the price?

Bowden says he could see the Athletics trading Miller "if in return they could acquire two young starting pitchers." However, Bowden says that it's unlikely given what the Athletics would command in return for Miller.

It's understandable why the Athletics would be hesitant in trading away Miller, as he's made it to the All-Star Game last season. Miller isn't having the greatest season, as he holds a 4.00 ERA on the year. However, he does have a 1.06 WHIP and opposing batter are hitting just .172 off of him in 36 games.

The Athletics hold Miller in high regard, and it's hard seeing the team trade him away. But maybe, a deal that includes two young starting pitchers could entice them enough. It remains to be seen if it will be on July 31.

Could the Yankees and Mets help each other at trade deadline?

The New York Yankees are a team to watch at the trade deadline, as they do every year. But this time around, general manager Brian Cashman has made it publicly clear that the team has various positions that need to be filled. The most obvious need is third base.

Meanwhile, the Mets are looking to make it to the World Series after falling two games short last year. After signing Juan Soto to the richest contract in baseball history and having a strong start to the year, the Mets need to make a push for talent at the deadline. They also have plenty of needs, particularly pitching in the rotation and the bullpen. However, they could also use hitting centerfielder, as Tyrone Taylor has become a weak spot in the batting order.

Could both teams help each other out?

Bowden mentions that the Mets need outfield help, while the Yankees need a third baseman. Bowden mentions the possibility of the Mets trading one of their third basemen, such as Mark Vientos or Brett Baty, to the Yankees in exchange for an outfielder, such as Cody Bellinger, Jasson Dominguez, or Trent Grisham.

"Maybe there’s even a deal to be had with the crosstown Mets, who could offer Mark Vientos for Jasson Domínguez or Cody Bellinger or perhaps Brett Baty for Trent Grisham," writes Bowden. "There just aren’t a lot of sellers at this trade deadline, so GMs will have to get creative; GM Brian Cashman has a long track record of doing that."

Now this would be creative. The Mets do have a surplus of third basemen. Baty has shown to be the better defender anywhere in the infield and has been hitting as of late. Vientos, meanwhile, has struggled at third base and hasn't played as well as he did during the Mets' deep playoff run last year.

Meanwhile, Bellinger has been easily one of the Yankees' best hitters not named Aaron Judge. Bellinger is slashing .280/.332/.492 while recording 17 home runs and 56 RBI. Even though Bellinger is a free agent at the end of this season (if he opts out of his contract), it's hard to see the Yankees give him away. Dominguez has the power that made him one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory. His defense in left field is suspect at best, but maybe a position to his more natural position of center field could work in Queens. Finally, Grisham has shown to be one of the better bench hitters in the game, as he's recorded a .255 batting average, a .838 OPS, 17 home runs, 38 RBI, and 71 hits in 323 at-bats.

A Yankees-Mets trade would break the internet, as it's such a rarity that it would happen. Even though both teams could help each other out in terms of needs, it's unknown if it would actually happen with some of these particular names Bowden mentions.