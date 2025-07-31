MLB trade deadline rumors: Cardinals fire sale, Padres blockbusters, Astros on Alcantara

We're now just hours away from the 2025 MLB trade deadline, and things are already getting wild. After several big bullpen deals on Wednesday, the San Diego Padres shocked the world by trading for Mason Miller from the A's. And that should be just the beginning of the fireworks, with names like Steven Kwan, Luis Robert, Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen still out there to be had.

Who will wind up where when the dust settles? Here are all the up-to-the-minute rumors.

MLB trade deadline rumors: Cardinals could sell off much more than rental relievers

The St. Louis Cardinals have already started pivoting toward 2026 and beyond, moving relievers Ryan Helsley and Steven Matz on Wednesday evening. But now, it seems like John Mozeliak might be weighing much more than just his pending free agents. According to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Cardinals are "wide-open for business" and have been receiving calls on everyone from Brendan Donovan to Lars Nootbaar to Alec Burleson.

The interest here shouldn't come as a surprise. The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox are thought to be demanding a king's ransom for Steven Kwan and Luis Robert Jr., respectively, leaving the many other outfield-needy teams on the market (from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Philadelphia Phillies to the New York Mets to the San Diego Padres) hoping to pivot elsewhere. Donovan, Nootbaar and Burleson are all good players who come with multiple years of team control, but they aren't so good that St. Louis would take them off the table entirely.

All of which leaves Mozeliak (and his successor, Chaim Bloom) with a decision to make. Is it worth pulling the trigger on Donovan or Nootbaar now, given that they'll be in their walk years by the time the Cardinals can reasonably expect to contend again in 2027? How do the futures of Jordan Walker and Victor Scott II factor into this equation? And who exactly is driving the bus here, from ownership to the strange front-office power-sharing arrangement the team has been operating under this year? It feels like the Cardinals are the deadline's biggest wild card right now.

MLB trade deadline rumors: Padres not done after Mason Miller splash

San Diego shocked the baseball world on Thursday morning when it sent No. 3 overall prospect Leo De Vries plus three Minor League pitchers to the Athletics in return for star closer Mason Miller and lefty JP Sears. It was a stunning price to pay, and it could just be the first of several big moves before the trade deadline: According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Padres now want to shop Dylan Cease and Robert Suarez in hopes of turning their pitching surplus into solutions either in the outfield, at catcher or even both.

The Cleveland Guardians are willing to listen on Steven Kwan, as are the White Sox on Luis Robert. A deal with the New York Yankees could make sense considering their depth at spots that San Diego needs. Now that he's gone all-in, though, AJ Preller can't and won't stop now.

MLB trade deadline rumors: Astros emerge as Sandy Alcantara suitor

The starting pitching market has been relatively slow to materialize compared to its bullpen counterpart, but one of the biggest names could be headed to a surprising destination. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Houston Astros have entered the conversation for Miami Marlins righty Sandy Alcantara.

Miami is thought to be demanding a haul for the former Cy Young winner, and it's not clear whether Houston has the ammo required to get a deal done. Alcantara is under control for one more season with a team option for 2027, so it's not like the Marlins need to be in any rush if they don't get the package they're expecting. Then again, they also don't want to wait too long and risk another injury, ineffectiveness or just let his clock continue to tick toward free agency.

If the Astros did manage to pull this off, it'd be huge for Dana Brown and Co. as they try to navigate what's been an almost comical run of rotation injuries. Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez have been stalwarts, but this team could use another proven postseason option, and Alcantara would be just that while allowing the team to replace Valdez when the lefty hits free agency this winter.