Just a couple of hours after the Los Angeles Dodgers saw the San Diego Padres pull off the impossible and acquire Mason Miller, they acquired a reliever of their own, Brock Stewart, in a deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire right-handed reliever Brock Stewart from the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

No, Stewart is not Miller; not even close. He is, however, a very underrated reliever in the midst of an outstanding year who can help the Dodgers fix their bullpen, the team's biggest weakness.

Meanwhile, the Twins continue their sell-off. They traded Jhoan Duran on Wednesday, and have now dealt another key member of their 'pen. The return for Stewart is unclear as of this writing, but considering the year Stewart has had and the fact that he has two additional years of control, the Twins ought to get back a solid amount.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Dodgers' Brock Stewart deal gives them bullpen fix they deseprately needed

Dodgers trade grade: A-

Twins trade grade: Incomplete without return

This story will be updated.