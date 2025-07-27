The Kansas City Royals addressed a massive need for them in trading for Randy Grichuk from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Grichuk has had a decent season in Arizona, slashing .243/.280/.462 with seven home runs and 22 RBI. The Royals have anchored their infield, so getting help in the outfield was always a priority for them.

That said, Grichuk seems more desperate than reasonable. They needed to make a move and so they went after Grichuk, but they were always looking for more long term solutions and players with more team control.

The Royals feel adding Grichuk is one move that will help them get back into the AL wild card race as they’re 3.5 games back from the last wild card spot. If they want to contend for a wild card spot, this can’t be their only move and they better have a plan of adding either some prospect outfielders or possibly one more starter and some bullpen help.

Trade Grade: C+

Kansas City Royals desperate trade move for Randal Grichuk could be too much of a risk

As part of the deal, the Royals sent minor league reliever Andrew Hoffman to the Diamondbacks. Why this trade could be a risk is Hoffman is an arm that could turn into a decent reliever in MLB. This season, Hoffman has a 2.25 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP. He also has 55 strikeouts and two saves.

He’s not necessarily going to come in and instantly improve this Diamondbacks bullpen, but it feels like the Royals gave up a lot more in Hoffman than they’re getting in return for Grichuk. Time will tell, but the Royals may have overplayed their hand as they desperately felt they needed to go after Grichuk.

Kansas City better hope Grichuk pans out or has a few more moves under their sleeves before the end of the deadline. Grichuk is a good start, but he won’t be the difference in making up ground in the wild card race.

The Royals are taking a risk with Grichuk. It could work, but it could also not work out like they thought. Either way, it was a risk and when this season is all said and done, Grichuk better be the reason the Royals get the postseason or Hoffman could make the Royals look foolish for giving him up.