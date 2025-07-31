MLB trade grades: Brewers deal former All-Star they can afford to part with

The MLB trade deadline approached the final hour, with teams trying their best to get some deals done before 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. For the Milwaukee Brewers, they stayed put for the most part, besides bringing in catcher Danny Jensen from the Toronto Blue Jays. Given that the Brewers are in first place in the NL Central and hold the best record in the National League, they didn't need to make a deal.

The Brewers did, however, trade away one of their players.

According to multiple reports, the Brewers are trading starting pitcher Nestor Cortes to the San Diego Padres in exchange for outfielder Brandon Lockridge.

The Brewers are getting 28-year-old outfielder Brandon Lockridge from the Padres in exchange for Nestor Cortes, per a source.

MLB trade grades: Brewers trade away Nestor Cortes to Padres for Brandon Lockridge

For the Brewers to get anything in return for Cortes, that is a win, considering he hasn't pitched much this season. In response, the Brewers get a depth outfielder.

Cortes was brought over in a trade with the New York Yankees for closer Devin Williams. Cortes was a former 2022 All-Star, but never got close to replicating that success, mostly due to injuries. Cortes notably gave up a walk-off grand slam to Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series.

Cortes only made two starts for the Brewers, and neither were promising. In his debut, Cortes gave up eight earned runs on six hits, five of which were home runs, in just two innings against the Yankees. He did rebound a bit, allowing just one hit in six innings on Apr. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds. After that, Cortes ended up on the injured list with a left elbow flexor strain, and hasn't pitched since.

Now in San Diego, Cortes will likely serve as a back-end starter, or possibly a bullpen option for the Padres.

Meanwhile, the Brewers get Lockridge, who played just 47 games. During that stretch, Lockridge recorded a .216 batting average, a .258 on-base percentage, a .261 slugging percentage, five RBI, nine runs, and 19 hits. Lockridge has recently played in Triple-A. On the year, Lockridge is slashing .291/.408/.468 with two home runs, six RBI, 19 runs, and 23 hits in 79 at-bats (21 games).

Lockridge, if called up, will likely be a bench option for the Brewers.

Padres trade grade: D

Brewers trade grade: B