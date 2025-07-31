MLB trade grades: Dustin May cements annual Red Sox deadline letdown

The Boston Red Sox snuck in under the trade deadline wire to complete a deal for Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Dustin May, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 27-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 19 appearances (18 starts) this season and is a free agent at season's end.

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right-hander Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

Boston's need for pithing depth is well-documented. Garrett Crochet continues to look the part of a Cy Young candidate, but the rotation around him is lacking. Lucas Giolito has recently slipped back into a recession, and Brayan Bello's postseason bonafides are just about nonexistant. Boston still has several starters working their way back from the IL.

Meanwhile, May was out of opportunities in L.A. with Blake Snell's return looming. This was a simple admission of defeat for the Dodgers front office, as May never quite lived up to expectations for a Dodgers team that sure could have used a more dependable starter in his place during Snell's injury absence.

Boston was connected to premium starting pitchers throughout recent weeks, including a late push for Minnesota Twins All-Star Joe Ryan. Unfortunately, those efforts fell flat and this is what the Red Sox are left with: a bottom-rung starter in Dustin May and a solid middle reliever in Steven Matz. That's all for Craig Breslow this time around.

Source on Red Sox' pursuit of Joe Ryan: "Not even close." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 31, 2025

This has become something of a tradition for Boston, emerging as a big potential player at the deadline, only to sulk through missed opportunities before proclaiming "we like our roster as is" after a quiet day. Breslow finally ponied up with a couple big moves this past winter — and we can't forget the midseason Rafael Devers trade — but the Red Sox are so clearly on the precipice of contention. To do nothing more than take a flier on May's expiring contract after years of disappointment in L.A. is, well, disappointing.

May will serve a role the rest of this season and give the Red Sox some more injury insurance, but this feels mostly like a lateral move. God forbid if May is forced to actually start games in the playoffs, assuming Boston actually makes the playoffs. He is a reliever at best come October, and that's not what the Red Sox need.

Dodgers pull heist with incredible Dustin May return

L.A. will receive OF James Tibbs III, Boston's No. 5 prospect, in exchange for May's expiring contract, per FanSided's Robert Murray. The 22-year-old, a 2024 first-round pick, was acquired as part of Rafael Devers trade with San Francisco. He's a power-hitting lefty with a high walk rate and a clear path to the big leagues in the next few years.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring outfield prospect James Tibbs III from the Boston Red Sox, according to a source familiar with the deal. Tibbs was acquired by the Red Sox from the Giants in the Rafael Devers trade. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 31, 2025

Boston giving up such a talented prospect for a few months of Dustin May... well, it does not inspire confidence in the front office.

Red Sox grade: D+

Dodgers grade: A