MLB trade grades: Giants dump Patrick Bailey in latest sign Buster Posey means business

Trade deadline season is still months away, but not every team can afford to wait until late July to start making moves. Such was the case for the San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Guardians, who agreed to a fascinating deal on Saturday morning: According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, San Francisco is sending long-time starting catcher Patrick Bailey to Cleveland in exchange for the No. 29 pick in this summer's MLB Draft in addition to lefty pitching prospect Matt Wilkinson. The Guardians, in turn, have sent their struggling incumbent catcher, Bo Naylor, back down to Triple-A.

After a miserable start to the 2026 season, Buster Posey and a desperate Giants front office made clear that the team would be reevaluating pretty much everything moving forward — especially everything about its moribund offense. Dumping Bailey, a defensive maven but poor hitter who appeared in over 350 games for the team over the past three seasons, makes clear that he wasn't playing around. And the fact that San Francisco did so without getting any present value in return makes clear that Posey has finally realized the team he has isn't good enough, and that it's time to start planning with an eye toward the future.

MLB trade grades: Guardians acquire Patrick Bailey from Giants

Giants grade: B

Colorado Rockies v San Francisco Giants | Mike Christy/GettyImages

From pretty much the moment he broke into the Majors in 2023, Bailey has been the very best defensive catcher in the sport, a master of both framing and controlling the running game. (It's no fluke that he's won each of the last two NL Gold Gloves at the position.) But for as great as he was behind the plate, he was nearly as bad at it — and this year was a whole new low, with a dismal .146/.213/.183 slash line through his first 89 plate appearances.

For a Giants team desperate for a spark offensively, that simply wasn't good enough, no matter how much value Bailey added with the glove. And with catching prospect Jacob Rodriguez tallying five hits in his first 11 at-bats in the Majors this week, San Francisco felt like it was time to turn things over to younger players who may have more upside offensively.

And the fact that they'll get some added draft value is just the cherry on top. The pick Cleveland is sending is part of the competitive-balance portion of the first round, which is why it's eligible to be traded. Posey has been as win-now as any MLB executive since taking over two offseasons ago, but the reality is that this franchise is still mired in mediocrity from a talent perspective. Until that changes, no amount of free-agency fixes can get them back to serious contention; it's time to start compiling assets for a brighter future, and Bailey's defensive value is much better suited to a team with eyes on contending in the near term.

Guardians grade: C+

Baltimore Orioles v Cleveland Guardians | Cleveland Guardians/GettyImages

I have no problem seeing Cleveland's logic here. They've always been an organization that prioritizes defensive value at the catcher position; there's a reason the Guards have employed Austin Hedges going on six years now despite his complete lack of impact with the bat. Bailey is still the very best in the business, someone whose defensive value gives him a reasonable value floor even if he's not hitting a lick.

That immediately makes him a better current fit than Naylor, a one-time top prospect who's showed flashes of promise but has been unable to put it together at the big-league level for any extended period of time. Naylor is no slouch with the glove himself, and brings much more theoretical upside as a hitter. Still, he's not in Bailey's league in the former, while his results at the plate just haven't been good enough even if there's some bad luck baked in there. (There's nearly a 90-point gap between his expected wOBA and his actual mark this season.)

Naylor is still just 26, and he still has Minor League options remaining. He can get plenty of hitting reps at Triple-A in the hopes of rediscovering his swing, while Cleveland can slot in Bailey and know that, even if they continue to get next to nothing at the position offensively, they have a seasoned pro who will steal tons of strikes and help guide a young and promising pitching staff.

That's a reasonable decision to make for a team that understandably believes it should win the AL Central this season, and a late-20s draft pick is hardly an exorbitant cost. Still, I have a hard time getting too excited about it, given how many times we've seen this Cleveland team fall on its face come the postseason due to a complete lack of offense. Bailey should revert to career norms at the plate — i..e, bad but not historically so like he has been so far — but he's never going to move the needle in that department, and the Guards are going to need to veer from their formula at some point if they want a different result.