The San Diego Padres will acquire two major bats from the Baltimore Orioles, Ryan O'Hearn and Ramón Laureano, as A.J. Preller's mad dash to the MLB trade deadline at 6 p.m. E.T. continues. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news.

The San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano from the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

Few GMs are as bold as Preller, but even he has outdone himself today, now adding an All-Star starter and a premium outfielder to a haul that includes Mason Miller, J.P. Sears and Freddy Fermin. In case there was any doubt, the Padres plan to play deep into October.

O'Hearn is on an expiring contract. Laureano has a club option for $6.5 milion in 2026, which will almost certainly be picked up based on his production this season.

San Diego is still working the phones, with Dylan Cease's name prominent in trade talks, but even if this is the end of the Padres' deadline maneuvering, it will go down as one of the most absurd displays of GM sting-pulling in recent memory.

Padres grade: A

Orioles grade: INC.