MLB Trade Grades: Mets add Ryan Helsley for trio of prospects

The Mets have doubled down on relievers. After giving up somewhat of a haul earlier Wednesday for reliever Trevor Rogers, they came back later in the day and picked up Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals, one of the top arms remaining on the market. The Mets will send Jesus Baez, Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt to the Cardinals for Helsley, according to Jon Heyman.

MLB Trade Grades: Mets get even more reliever help with Ryan Helsley addition

From the Mets perspective, why not? Adding Rogers earlier today for some promising prospects showed the team is full steam ahead in 2025, and this move confirms that. Baez (No. 8 Mets prospect) and Dohm (No. 14 Mets prospect) is a pretty substantial package just like the package they gave up for Rogers, but a World Series parade in Queens would make fans forget about that quickly.

For the Cardinals, this isn't a horrible haul for a guy that everyone knew was likely to be dealt. But they didn't get any Top 100 guys back from the Mets, and after seeing the Mets' package earlier today for Rogers, you'd think the Cardinals would have held their feet to the fire a bit more. It's not awful... but it's not stellar, either.

New York Mets trade grade: B+

St. Louis Cardinals trade grade: C