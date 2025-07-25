MLB trade grades: Mets get Edwin Diaz the bullpen support they've been missing

The New York Mets found some of the best bullpen help and depth that wouldn't cost them an arm and a leg before the MLB Trade Deadline, agreeing to a deal with the Baltimore Orioles for veteran left-hander Gregory Soto, who broke through with the rival Phillies. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mets are sending No. 19 prospect RHP Wellington Aracena as well as RHP Cameron Foster (not in the MLB Pipeline Top 30 for New York) to the Orioles in the deal.

This trade comes after one of the Mets' top priorities at the trade deadline has been acquiring bullpen depth. While the current group of relievers in New York has been solid, Edwin Diaz and company have needed more high-leverage arms around them. While the Orioles are selling on expiring pieces in a lost season, the Mets took advantage at a cheap price to get a proven veteran.

But how did each team come out? Let's grade the trade.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

MLB Trade Grades: Mets land Gregory Soto from Orioles for two prospects

Mets Trade Grade: A-

Orioles Trade Grade: B

More to come on this developing story.