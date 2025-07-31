MLB trade grades: Tigers add to their starting rotation at trade deadline buzzer

The Detroit Tigers made a surprising move just as the deadline clock struck zero on Thursday evening, adding to their starting rotation in the process. Detroit president of baseball operations Scott Harris made a litany of moves on Wednesday and Thursday, mostly to strengthen the Tigers' bullpen. Detroit fans rightly had a problem with Harris refusing to address other areas of need, such as the lineup or starting rotation. Thankfully, the Tigers traded for Charlie Morton at the last minute.

Morton is not going to dramatically change things for the Tigers. They remain a legitimate contender in the American League, and sit atop the Central by a comfortable margin. However, Detroit had struggled after the All-Star Break in part due to a shoddy pitching staff. The bullpen in particular needed a makeover, and Harris gave it one, albeit with some questionable additions like Rafael Montero and Paul Sewald. Kyle Finnegan should be a decent add, as will Morton no matter where he's asked to contribute.

MLB trade grades: Tigers add Charlie Morton to start rotation

The Tigers added Morton to their rotation at the gun. So far this season, Morton has a 5.42 ERA, though he has been much better since a brutal start to the campaign for the Orioles. Baltimore won this trade if only because they got something, anything, in return for a 40-plus pitcher who barely has anything left in the tank. Yes, Detroit has one of the best pitching coaches in baseball, but even Chris Fetter will be tested to get the most out of Morton.

Meanwhile, Detroit's deadline additions looks like a team that would've been competitive back in 2018. This includes Morton, who had some solid years with the Braves, but has hardly looked himself dating back to last postseason.

Tigers trade grade: B-

Orioles trade grade: B