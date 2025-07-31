MLB trade grades: Twins complete teardown with shocking pitching swap

Minnesota Twins fans are about to see an entirely new group when their team kicks off a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. The list of players the front office offloaded leading up to the 2025 MLB trade deadline is expensive. Last but not least of the bunch that's been rerouted is reliever Griffin Jax, who's reportedly headed to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Rays acquired Jax from the Twins in exchange for right-hander Taj Bradley. It's an eye-opening move for both sides, albeit for vastly different reasons. For Minnesota, this marks the beginning of a lengthy rebuild. However, the move is more puzzling and difficult to dissect from Tampa Bay's perspective, so let's discuss.

MLB trade grades: Rays land Griffin Jax in surprising pitching exchange with rebuilding Twins

Twins grade: B+

Rays grade: B-