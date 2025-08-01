MLB trade grades: Yankees get one more big bullpen splash under the wire

Just when we thought the New York Yankees were done with their bullpen overhaul, they made one last move, trading for Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees realized what they needed to do to get ready for the postseason and Brian Cashman made sure pitching wasn’t going to be a liability.

Doval is most likely the final addition to the revamped bullpen. The Yankees also added Jake Bird and David Bednar to bolster their arms. Cashman wanted to make sure pitching wasn’t going to be an issue for the Yankees. Though he probably should have been more aggressive with adding some bats. With Aaron Judge’s injury, adding another bat would have been wise.

Either way, the Yankees got active at the deadline in the best way possible. There was almost a mutiny in The Bronx after Cashman. Now he’s trying to make amends. I guess we’ll have to wait til the fall to see if his aggressive approach to improve the bullpen was worth it.

Yankees trade grade: B+

Giants trade grade: C+

Brian Cashman addressed one need, but leaves another open as deadline closes

The Yankees weren’t shy about addressing their bullpen, but not adding some offensive help for Aaron Judge might come back to bite Cashman and the Yanks. With Judge on the injured list for now, it means they need the rest of the lineup to step up. When the postseason comes around, who’s going to be the one to help Judge with clutch hits.

Last year it was Soto and the Yankees weren’t able to replenish that. Cody Bellinger has stepped in during Judge’s absence, but can he keep it up in the postseason? New York can probably get away with not actively adding another bat.

Hopefully their bullpen that they’ve invested in pays off. They need their new arms plus their current ones to dictate the game. This team may not score a lot of runs, with six games with four or less runs since the All-Star break. Again, there’s a couple more months left for the Yankees offense to get back on track.

But that won’t be the talk going into the postseason. Their bullpen will be under a microscope after the busy deadline. If it works out, it might just help Cashman save face with Yankees fans.