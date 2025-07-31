MLB trade grades: Yankees get the bullpen flamethrower they absolutely needed

After moving early to address third base and the team's bench, Brian Cashman knew he couldn't let Thursday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline go by without landing at least one impact arm for the New York Yankees bullpen. It took a little longer than fans would've liked, but with a few hours to spare he finally got his man, acquiring closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN. Deal is pending medical review. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

It's hard to overstate just how big a boost this will be to a Yankees relief corps that's been taking on water for weeks now. With Fernando Cruz, Mark Leiter Jr. and Ryan Yarbrough on the IL and arms like Jonathan Loaisiga and Ian Hamilton imploding, Devin Williams and Luke Weaver were just about the only options Aaron Boone had to turn to late in games, and even they had begun to show signs of wear and tear.

Bednar will change that in a big way. The righty had a down year in 2024, but he's gotten back to his All-Star form this season, with a 2.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts across 38 innings in Pittsburgh.

MLB trade grade: David Bednar gives Yankees bullpen punch they desperately needed

Yankees grade: A-

Pirates grade: Incomplete