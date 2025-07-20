MLB Trade Rumors: Cubs-Mason Miller, Red Sox-Yankees battle, Cardinals' Helsley mistake

The MLB Trade Deadline is a week and a half away. Since the Rafael Devers stunner, we haven't quite seen the same level of deal happen, though there have been some amuse bouche-type deals to help us set the tone. But nothing like the Chicago Cubs pursuing a player like Mason Miller or the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees getting into a trade war over pitching.

That could be coming, though, especially as we catch up on the latest MLB trade rumors.

Cubs calling A's at trade deadline, Mason Miller a potential target

Consider the source, of course, but amid rumblings re-emerging concerning the availability of Athletics flame-throwing closer Mason Miller, Matthew Trueblood of North Side Baseball reported that the Cubs have checked in with the A's leading up to the trade deadline, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks. And more importantly, Miller, along with Luis Severino and Luis Urías, were connected to the Cubs as the potential targets.

Now, it's worth noting that Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Sunday that the Athletics are basically laughing at teams calling them about Miller as he reports that the A's "are not trading closer Mason Miller." That's all fine and well, but things can change with the right offer, especially for an organization like the A's. Furthermore, it feels notable that no other national insider has reported on that matter to this point. And finally, if you're the Athletics trying to gain as much leverage as possible if you were to trade Miller, this is exactly what you'd want out there.

This isn't to say that the Cubs are definitely landing Mason Miller. However, as Chicago continues to piecemeal its bullpen together atop the NL Central, we know that this team needs help in the way of trades for relief pitching. And you could argue that no addition would be as impactful as bringing Miller into the closing role.

When you then consider that Jed Hoyer and the front office are making no secrets about their plans to be aggressive at the deadline, Miller does seem like, at bare minimum, a potential dream target that Cubs fans should be monitoring. It's far from a guarantee, but my read is that it might be a longshot possibility.

Red Sox and Yankees battling for D'Backs SP Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly

The Red Sox and Yankees are always going to be at war in the AL East standings and certainly whenever the two bitter rivals square off on the field. We might be able to add the trade deadline to their long list of battles, though. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Red Sox and Yankees are both locked in pursuit of Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

According to Nightengale, the two rivals have each sent scouts to Phoenix to watch the pair of right-handed starters, both of whom are on expiring contracts for a D'Backs team expected to be among the most aggressive sellers at the trade deadline. That obviously lines up with what we've heard for both teams as the Red Sox aim to upgrade the rotation behind Garrett Crochet with veteran No. 2 starter, and as the Yankees hope to stabilize a rotation that lost Gerrit Cole prior to the year and has been without Luis Gil this season due to injury as well (though he's expected to return in the near future).

The fact that the Red Sox and Yankees are battling, though, is an advantage for Boston. The Sox have a Top 5-10 farm system in baseball, even with the promotions of Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, while New York is considered to have one of the worst in the sport. If it comes down to a bidding war, even if the Yankees might be willing to get more aggressive for a rental starting pitcher, the Red Sox simply have a better an deeper prospect pool to pull from.

One factor that Nightengale notes, though, is that the Yankees are also interested in Arizona third baseman Eugenio Suarez to potentially fill another void. While there remains heavy competition for one of the best available bats at the trade deadline, that could either intensify the Yankees' pursuits, or potentially cause them to abandon their pursuit of Gallen or Kelly to focus on a primary offensive target.

Cardinals don't want to trade Ryan Helsley but may be forced to

The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be in purgatory of sorts entering the trade deadline. By record, they're still in the playoff race, within striking distance of the NL Wild Card spots, though the division is slipping further away. And that's apparently leaving John Mozeliak and Chaim Bloom in a position of indecision, especially as it pertains to star closer Ryan Helsley.

According to Bob Nightengale for USA Today, the Cardinals "remain undecided" about trading Helsley, who is the final year of club control and has not made progress on any extension with St. Louis, at the deadline. However, as the insider notes, the Cards also "don't plan to tender him a qualifying offer" this offseason when he hits free agency. That means they ultimately risk losing their star closer for nothing if they don't trade him.

It's clear that the Cardinals are torn between waving the white flag on a season where they've been surprisingly competitive and building for the future of the organization. A star closer is fully indicative of that. Yes, he would obviously help St. Louis' pursuits this season, but that's also one of the most coveted commodities at any trade deadline. Nightengale noted that "at least five contenders" have already shown some level of interest in Helsley. There will be a strong market for a player of his talents, even as a rental.

Ultimately, the Cardinals need to ask themselves a simple question: Are you going to win the World Series this year? From where I'm sitting, that's a definitive no. The best-case scenario is making the playoffs, but the argument could be made that Helsley won't make or break that either. Instead, he's better served by being a trade chip to net assets in return for St. Louis that will help usher in a new era for the Redbirds that, frankly, can't come soon enough to get them out of this annual limbo.