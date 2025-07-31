MLB Twitter brings sign-stealing scandal back to life as Astros reunite with Correa

The Carlos Correa trade was dead just 24 hours ago. Yet, in the last day, the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins were able to overcome the financial hurdles necessary to sent Correa back home where it all began. Correa won a World Series in Houston – albeit under sketchy circumstances – and will be welcomed back with open arms in H-Town.

On Wednesday, Correa suggested that a trade wasn't all that likely. He even stated how much he liked fishing in Minnesota and playing with Byron Buxton. Correa hinted that his no-trade clause stood in the way of any deal, including one back to Houston. However, when the Twins approached him about a deal on Thursday just hours before the deadline, Correa answered the call. Per reports, he will play third base, rather than shortstop, for the Astros.

Carlos Correa returning to the Astros brings up sketchy memories

Correa's role on the 2017 Astros cannot be ignored. While Jose Altuve has essentially been cleared of wrongdoing by his teammates at the time, the same cannot be said for Correa. The sign-stealing scheme, for those who are unfamiliar, involved players in the dugout banging on a trash can to identify a certain pitch. The system was more complicated than it sounds, and involved clubhouse technology and illegal cameras in the outfield.

The Astros players were not punished for their role in this scheme, as Rob Manfred granted them immunity in exchange for their cooperation in an investigation. The rest of the league wasn't happy about this, of course, and many of Houston's players have faced retribution since. When the Astros stars of this era – such as Altuve, Alex Bregman and Correa – are up for Cooperstown induction, more questions are bound to be asked.

Astros haters won't be happy about Carlos Correa trade

It's not surprising that the Astros took a big swing after the Paredes injury, but a deal for Correa caught most baseball pundits off-guard. Correa's reputation around baseball is....questionable at best.

"Coming back to cheating," one baseball fan wrote.

"Don’t forget the trash cans," a Dodgers fan said.

"They getting the trash cans as we speak," another fan claimed.

once a cheater, always a cheater pic.twitter.com/5ii8lvaCwU — proud ranger fan (@RangerApologist) July 31, 2025

There were plenty more where that came from.

The Astros hold a five-game lead over the Mariners and Rangers entering play on Thursday.