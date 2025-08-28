The MLB season is heating up with about 30 games left for each team, and the storylines are only growing broader. Can the Yankees climb back to the top of the American League? How will Shohei Ohtani manage his pitching workload down the stretch? Will Seattle hold onto the final Wild Card spot in the AL?

Many of these questions could have answers sooner rather than later thanks to this weekend’s series matchups. While some teams will be cruising into next week, others face tougher tests against playoff-caliber opponents. But you shouldn’t have to figure out which series to watch on your own — that’s where we come in.

So, which matchups should have you flipping through channels on your TV remote?

3. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies getting swept by the New York Mets wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card heading into this stretch of the season, but New York took full advantage of its last-second chance to gain ground on the first-place Phillies.

August hasn’t been kind to Philadelphia. Zack Wheeler’s season-ending surgery shelved their ace, while the team endured two separate three-game losing streaks. Now, things get even tougher with a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

But wait — Atlanta only has 61 wins, sitting fourth in the division. Why does this series matter? Well, the Phillies’ record against the Braves is just 6-5, hardly dominant over a team struggling to stay above water.

Kyle Schwarber may be the Phillie to watch, but Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna has been the real Phillies killer. In nine games against them, Ozuna is hitting .343 with 12 hits and five runs scored. If not for a quiet last outing, he’d be batting .387 in the matchup.

The Phillies currently hold a four-game lead over the Mets in the NL East. A series win would create separation. But if Atlanta finds momentum, Philadelphia could suddenly be sweating its grip on the division.

2. Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians

Both teams enter this matchup fighting for October — but from different positions. Seattle sits comfortably in the third Wild Card spot, three games ahead of the Kansas City Royals and five above Cleveland. At the same time, the Mariners are just 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has played about as “mid” a season as possible. At 66-66, the Guardians’ only path to October is through the Wild Card. Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan have carried the offense, but a lack of consistent pitching has kept the team stuck in neutral.

The storylines are clear: If Seattle takes the series — and Houston slips — they could vault back atop the division and escape Wild Card territory. But if Cleveland manages a rally, maybe even a sweep, the Guardians inch closer to snatching the final postseason spot.

1. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

This is the series baseball fans dream about. Two heavyweights, each gunning for October glory, meeting in late August with playoff energy in the air. Think Dodgers vs. Yankees from a year ago — a showcase of what a World Series could look like.

The Milwaukee Brewers come in as the National League’s best, holding an 83-51 record with a legitimate shot at joining the 100-win club. Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick, and Brice Turang headline the offense, while Freddy Peralta has been lights-out on the mound with a 2.68 ERA over 27 starts.

Toronto’s rise has been just as impressive. The Blue Jays have leapfrogged both the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees at points this season, led by Alejandro Kirk, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and George Springer — all batting above .290 with 72 combined home runs.

Both teams are stumbling a bit lately — Milwaukee is 4-6 in its last 10, Toronto 5-5 — but expect each to roll out their best lineups. With October looming, this could be a thrilling preview of the Fall Classic.