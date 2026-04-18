These recurring issues suggest the team lacks the depth or adjustments needed for a title. Without major changes, the Phillies risk another postseason disaster.

The Phillies were dominated by the Braves in a 9-0 loss. President Dave Dombrowski is blamed for running back a flawed roster that keeps falling short of goals.

The Philadelphia Phillies entered this weekend's series against the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves eager to prove they should be taken seriously as contenders to not only win their division but the World Series as well. Unfortunately, they fell flat on their faces.

They were down 2-0 before stepping up to the plate and found themselves in a 6-0 hole after just two innings of play. Phillies fans were down on this team after Dave Dombrowski decided to essentially run back a team that's consistently fallen short in the postseason, and so far, they've been proven right. Two fatal flaws that were on full display in the 9-0 loss appear to be costing the Phillies in a major way.

Dave Dombrowski trusted Taijuan Walker too much

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Taijuan Walker signing has been disastrous, yet Dombrowski just can't seem to let go. I understand not DFA'ing him — he was actually decent at times in 2025 — but the Phillies had him in their Opening Day rotation. The results have been even worse than what could have been expected.

The right-hander entered Friday's start with a 7.36 ERA in three starts, and somehow, that went way up. After allowing seven runs in four innings, Walker's ERA sits at 9.16. It's the highest of a pitcher with at least 18 innings of work this season, and it is the worst mark from a Phillies starter who made an Opening Day rotation since 2000. I'm not kidding.

Taijuan Walker's 9.16 ERA is the highest through his first four starts by a Phillies pitcher who made the opening rotation since Paul Byrd (10.19) in 2000. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 18, 2026

Walker allowed a pair of first-inning runs in this game, raising his total to 11 first-inning runs allowed this season. To show just how bad that is, more than half the league hasn't even allowed 16 first-inning runs all season. Again, I'm not kidding.

Taijuan Walker has allowed 11 first-inning runs in four starts this season. That's more than 16 teams have allowed in the first inning all season. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 17, 2026

It's not like Rob Thomson can move Walker to the bullpen because the Phillies have no other options. Zack Wheeler is hurt, and their depth options are very subpar. Sure, Wheeler will be back, and Walker will almost certainly move to the bullpen then, but what if he suffers another injury? What if Andrew Painter hits a speed bump? What if there's an unforeseen injury? Walker is the next man up in all of these scenarios.

From Tucker Davidson to Bryse Wilson to Alan Rangel, the starting pitching depth is as underwhelming as it gets. It's one thing to begin the year with Walker in the rotation, and it's another to have no backup plan for a pitcher who has a 4.88 ERA in three seasons with the organization. Walker has never been reliable, but Dombrowski refuses to quit him.

Once Wheeler returns, the Phillies are an injury away from needing to rely on Walker every fifth day, and they're a couple of injuries away from him potentially making postseason starts, if they can even get there. That is a problem. Walker is being asked to play a large role, and over the course of a 162-game marathon, that can be very problematic.

Phillies inability to hit left-handed pitching will cost them

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Walker's struggles stole most of the headlines, but it shouldn't be ignored that the offense did not show up in this game. The Braves won it 9-0, holding the Phillies to just six hits (five of which were singles) and two walks on the night. It should come as no surprise to find out that this lackluster performance came against left-handed pitchers.

And no, Chris Sale did not start this game for the Braves. It was Martin Perez, the same Martin Perez who not only signed a minor league deal this offseason with Atlanta, but was re-signed on another minor league deal just this week by the Braves after no other team seemed to want him in their rotation. That Martin Perez took the ball and dominated. Perez threw six scoreless innings, something he did just twice in 2025, and the Phillies looked lifeless. Jose Suarez, a lefty on DFA watch for Atlanta, chipped in with three scoreless innings of his own.

Unfortunately, this is far from surprising considering how the Phillies have performed against lefties this season. Philadelphia entered the night with a 62 wRC+ against lefties, tied for 26th.

They've been so bad against southpaws that opposing teams have already used three left-handed relievers as openers against the Phillies. The league knows this is a weakness, and this was bound to be exposed when three of their four best hitters are left-handed. They've lost each of the six games they've played against a traditional left-handed starter, and none of the six they've faced would be considered ace-like.

Taijuan Walker is a short-term problem. Here's one that isn't going away:



The Phillies have faced 6 non-opener lefty starters (Latz, Gore, Griffin, Ray, Imanaga, Pérez). They've batted .145 (17-for-117) with 37 strikeouts against them. And they're about to be 0-6 in those games. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) April 18, 2026

While sure, the Phillies had pretty good numbers against lefties in 2025, a lot of that had to do with Kyle Schwarber having an unsustainably high 162 wRC+ against southpaws. Their second-best hitter against lefties was Edmundo Sosa, and regulars like Bryson Stott, Brandon Marsh and even J.T. Realmuto were laughably bad against southpaws. Stott and Marsh don't play often against lefties, but it's not as if Otto Kemp sparks much confidence. Dombrowski didn't move on from any of these players to find more well-rounded options, and the results, again, are just bad.

Dave Dombrowski's inability to make changes will doom the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

You'd think after a third straight massively disappointing postseason exit in which many issues have repeatedly come up that major changes would be made, but that did not happen. Walker is still playing far too big a role. Guys like Marsh, Stott, Realmuto and Alec Bohm are still here. No big-name free agents were signed.

And Phillies fans saw this coming from a mile away. Dombrowski has given this fan base no reason to trust him, and this offseason only added to that.

I don't necessarily blame him for losing Bo Bichette after nearly getting him to sign the dotted line, but I absolutely blame him for his moves, or lack thereof, before and after Bichette made his decision. The Phillies chose to run back a failed unit, and are paying the consequences.

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