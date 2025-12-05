Every MLB team’s 2026 payroll, broken down by division

While the cold months keep most of us indoors, MLB’s offseason opens the door to endless roster-building rabbit holes. As MLB’s annual winter meetings start next week, let’s take a look at what teams have the most money to spend ahead of the 2026 season.

We’ll compare their 2025 tax payroll, which will give a good idea of how much each team has left to spend over the course of the offseason. Obviously, the spending can linger through Opening Day, but most of the money thrown at baseball’s top players will take place over the next few weeks and months.

Note: All payroll figures are via Spotrac.

AL East

RANK TEAM 2026 LUXURY TAX PAYROLL 2025 LUXURY TAX PAYROLL 1 Toronto Blue Jays $245 million $280 million 2 New York Yankees $238 million $318 million 3 Boston Red Sox $199 million $246 million 4 Baltimore Orioles $78 million $176 million 5 Tampa Bay Rays $64 million $98 million

The Baltimore Orioles have the largest gap from last year's ending salary to where they are right now, meaning they could realistically become financial contenders this winter. Will they? Probably not, seeing as Mike Elias is proving roster construction isn't his strength. That said, the Red Sox and Yankees each have a lot of wiggle room. Both teams were less than exciting in the postseason so improving their rosters is the most important and money's no problem for either organization.

AL Central

RANK TEAM 2026 LUXURY TAX PAYROLL 2025 LUXURY TAX PAYROLL 1 Kansas City Royals $126 million $174 million 2 Detroit Tigers $96 million $169 million 3 Minnesota Twins $63 million $140 million 4 Chicago White Sox $62 million $90 million 5 Cleveland Guardians $62 million $126 million

While having the most expensive roster doesn't guarantee playoff success (erm ... New York Mets), there is a correlation between spending money and regular season success, which puts you in position to reach the playoffs. The Royals had a down year last year, but were in contention for a playoff spot and obviously the Tigers and Guardians reached the postseason.

The White Sox and the Twins have some wiggle room and though the White Sox might be cursed, Minnesota will probably see a dip in their payroll after selling off some of their top players at last season's deadline. Either way, the Twins could have a meteoric rise in the standings or stand pat, the Tigers will be focused on their ace rather than overspending.

AL West

RANK TEAM 2026 LUXURY TAX PAYROLL 2025 LUXURY TAX PAYROLL 1 Houston Astos $163 million $245 million 2 Texas Rangers $163 million $239 million 3 Los Angeles Angels $143 million $220 million 4 Seattle Mariners $119 million $191 million 5 Athletics $77 million $114 million

Seattle was one of those teams that simply got hot at the right time. They had a payroll less than $200 million and were within a win of reaching the World Series. Sure, they made some big money acquisitions, but at the end of the day, more proof that the more spend doesn't increase your chances at playoff success.

NL East

RANK TEAM 2026 LUXURY TAX PAYROLL 2025 LUXURY TAX PAYROLL 1 New York Mets $248 million $342 million 2 Atlanta Braves $206 million $238 million 3 Philadelphia Phillies $204 million $307 million 4 Washington Nationals $72 million $135 million 5 Miami Marlins $34 million $85 million

This might be the most stark contrast in roster spending in all of MLB within a division. The New York Mets are second to the LA Dodgers in terms of spending and the Miami Marlins have the cheapest roster in baseball. Nonetheless, the Mets will probably re-evaluate how much they spend over the next few months. They went on a spending frenzy and was still left out of the playoffs, so money isn't their problem.

NL Central

RANK TEAM 2026 LUXURY TAX PAYROLL 2025 LUXURY TAX PAYROLL 1 Chicago Cubs $172 million $227 million 2 Milwaukee Brewers $93 million $146 million 3 St. Louis Cardinals $85 million $157 million 4 Cincinnati Reds $74 million $141 million 5 Pittsburgh Pirates $53 million $106 million

The Chicago Cubs not only spent the most last year, but have the most expensive roster ahead of this year. They were on the cusp of being a contender last year and it feels like this year they'll be back in the mix. That starts with properly allocating their funds. They have about $55 million to work with based on last year's payroll, which just might be enough to help them get over the hump.

NL West

RANK TEAM 2026 LUXURY PAYROLL 2025 LUXURY PAYROLL 1 LA Dodgers $307 million $417 million 2 San Diego Padres $200 million $273 million 3 San Francisco Giants $168 million $218 million 4 Arizona Diamondbacks $147 million $211 million 5 Colorado Rockies $85 million $145 million

The LA Dodgers, baseball's most expensive team is once again atop the payroll rankings this offseason. Based on last year's budget, they have $110 million left to spend, making it that much harder for other teams to catch up. That said, the Padres and Giants proved just because you have the money and spend it, doesn't mean you'll dethrone the Dodgers.

The Giants acquired Rafael Devers in an overnight, blockbuster deal that was supposed to make them contenders in the NL West.