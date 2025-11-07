FanSided Exclusive: Every 2025 American League Silver Slugger Award winner revealed

Since 1980, the best offensive players at their positions in both the American and National League have been duly recognized with hardware befitting of their skill set. If you mash, a jury of current coaches and managers will award you with a silver bat, propped up, frozen in time, and ready to display. It’s perched on its barrel, handle in the air, ready to be hoisted and swung. But the best don’t stop at one. They want a whole trophy case full of these instruments of destruction. And tonight, we welcome an all-new class to the fraternity - with, yes, a couple of familiar names who are chasing history.
Today, we crown a few iconic seasons, honor new blood, and help bolster some Hall of Fame resumés. It all began 45 years ago with Brett, Yount, and Reggie. Ben Oglivie. The Brewers were on the other side. Remember that? Then came Ripken, Boggs, Murray. Rickey Henderson, wearing the…pinstripes? Kirby Puckett. Donnie Baseball, that hunched-over hack, turning back problems into problems for the opposition. Ruben Sierra. Mike Greenwell, may he rest in peace. Big Mac. Big Hurt. Griffey The Kid. Juan Gone. Pudge, Mo, Nomah, Manny, and Delgado…he Del Got It. The Giambino. A-Rod. Big Papi. And some didn’t need nicknames…they were just Ichiro.
And now, a new class. The torch has been passed. Who’s next to lose their last name and gain some iconography? Much like the silver bat itself, it all hangs in the balance.
Below are the 2025 American League Silver Slugger Award winners, presented exclusively by Louisville Slugger and FanSided. The accounting firm of Deming, Malone, Livesay & Ostroff verifies the tabulation of ballots, provided by the league's coaches and managers.
You can watch the live stream here, and winners will be updated in the article as they're revealed.
2025 American League Silver Slugger Award Winners
Position
Player
Team
First Base
Nick Kurtz
Athletics
Second Base
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
New York Yankees
Third Base
José Ramírez
Cleveland Guardians
Shortstop
Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals
Outfield
Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
Outfield
Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
Outfield
Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers
Catcher
Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
Designated Hitter
George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays
Utility
Zach McKinstry
Detroit Tigers
Team of the Year
New York Yankees
First Base: Nick Kurtz, Athletics
Second Base: Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees
Third Base: José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees; Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins; Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers
Catcher: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
Designated Hitter: George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays
Utility Player: Zach McKinstry, Detroit Tigers
Team of the Year: New York Yankees
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations