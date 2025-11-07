FanSided Exclusive: Every 2025 American League Silver Slugger Award winner revealed

Since 1980, the best offensive players at their positions in both the American and National League have been duly recognized with hardware befitting of their skill set. If you mash, a jury of current coaches and managers will award you with a silver bat, propped up, frozen in time, and ready to display. It’s perched on its barrel, handle in the air, ready to be hoisted and swung. But the best don’t stop at one. They want a whole trophy case full of these instruments of destruction. And tonight, we welcome an all-new class to the fraternity - with, yes, a couple of familiar names who are chasing history.

Today, we crown a few iconic seasons, honor new blood, and help bolster some Hall of Fame resumés. It all began 45 years ago with Brett, Yount, and Reggie. Ben Oglivie. The Brewers were on the other side. Remember that? Then came Ripken, Boggs, Murray. Rickey Henderson, wearing the…pinstripes? Kirby Puckett. Donnie Baseball, that hunched-over hack, turning back problems into problems for the opposition. Ruben Sierra. Mike Greenwell, may he rest in peace. Big Mac. Big Hurt. Griffey The Kid. Juan Gone. Pudge, Mo, Nomah, Manny, and Delgado…he Del Got It. The Giambino. A-Rod. Big Papi. And some didn’t need nicknames…they were just Ichiro.

And now, a new class. The torch has been passed. Who’s next to lose their last name and gain some iconography? Much like the silver bat itself, it all hangs in the balance.

Below are the 2025 American League Silver Slugger Award winners, presented exclusively by Louisville Slugger and FanSided. The accounting firm of Deming, Malone, Livesay & Ostroff verifies the tabulation of ballots, provided by the league's coaches and managers.

You can watch the live stream here, and winners will be updated in the article as they're revealed.

2025 American League Silver Slugger Award Winners

Position Player Team First Base Nick Kurtz Athletics Second Base Jazz Chisholm Jr. New York Yankees Third Base José Ramírez Cleveland Guardians Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City Royals Outfield Aaron Judge New York Yankees Outfield Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins Outfield Riley Greene Detroit Tigers Catcher Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners Designated Hitter George Springer Toronto Blue Jays Utility Zach McKinstry Detroit Tigers Team of the Year New York Yankees

