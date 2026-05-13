MLB insider talks trade deadline rumors: Who Mets, Astros, Giants, Phillies could shop

These potential moves will reshape the 2026 playoff race and dictate whether struggling franchises prioritize immediate wins or long-term roster flexibility.

The Mets could shop Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta if they slide, while the Astros might move Christian Walker.

Major MLB teams like the Mets, Astros, and Giants face critical decisions as the August 3 trade deadline nears, weighing whether to sell veteran stars or buy.

There’s plenty of time for teams to position themselves as buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3. There’s also plenty of time before teams have to declare themselves as sellers.

But the trade speculation will only ramp up between now and then. Let’s dive into an early look at three potential sellers and what they would have to offer, as well as one team fighting to get back into the playoff discussion with a glaring need.

New York Mets

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Mets are not close to selling. They have plenty of talent, the second-highest payroll in baseball and want Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor to play together. They believe they can turn this thing around and fight for a playoff berth.

At 15-25, they are the biggest disappointment in baseball. They remain confident in David Stearns and Carlos Mendoza. But if they do decide to sell, they have two of the most intriguing trade assets on the market in starters Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta.

Holmes is signed through the 2027 season. That controllability, as well as his 1.86 ERA this season, would make him highly coveted. Peralta, meanwhile, was acquired from the Brewers in the offseason and is a free agent in the winter. Selling him and possibly looking to sign him in the winter is something that the organization could consider.

But again: selling is not on the Mets’ minds at all. They are a long way away from going down that road.

Houston Astros

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Another disappointing team, although most of the Astros’ struggles can be traced to the roster being decimated by injuries.

If Houston decides to sell, Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes are potential trade candidates. Walker, 35, has been much better in his second season in Houston and is hitting .276/.351/.513 with nine home runs and 27 RBI. He’s signed through 2027 on a three-year, $60 million contract and could be an intriguing option for a team seeking first base help.

Paredes, meanwhile, has been the subject of trade rumors for months. The Boston Red Sox were connected to him in the winter, but they were not the only team with interest. He’s hitting .271/.362/.391 with three home runs and 17 RBI this season.

San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

The names to watch here, if the Giants do sell, are Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle. Both represent veteran options that teams can use to fill holes in the rotation in 2026 before they become free agents in the offseason.

Another name that could be of interest is Harrison Bader, who was signed to a two-year contract in the offseason. He just returned from a hamstring injury and should bolster the Giants’ outfield defense in his return. That defense and the spark he provided to the Phillies' lineup in 2025 should have contending teams checking to see what it’ll take to acquire the 10-year veteran.

It’s those types of players who should be eyed as trade candidates in San Francisco, not Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman or Willy Adames.

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

There’s a lot of time for this one to play out, but the Phillies look like a different team under Don Mattingly. They’re now tied for second place in the National League East, winners of seven of their last 10 games.

If they sell, Alec Bohm feels like a change of scenery candidate. But if they buy, it’s clear they need another big hitter in the lineup. Who that could be remains to be seen — buyers and sellers still have months to establish themselves — but Dave Dombrowski loves to swing big. So who might he try to target?

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