Moon Mammoths make MiLB debut: How to watch without cable, top prospect rankings and more

The MiLB's Double-A Erie Moon Mammoths will debut a new team name and branding on Saturday night against the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers. With a sold-out crowd lining up around the block hours before first pitch, it is one of the most anticipated minor-league baseball events in recent memory.

So what the heck is going on here? What is a "Moon Mammoth?" Since when are they the "Oyster Catchers"? What happened to the BaySox we know and love?

Well, in this age of social media, anything will be done for a trend. And folks, late night host John Oliver had the brilliant idea to take over the branding of a minor league club for one night. As it turns out, we will get four nights of Moon Mammoths baseball, with future special evenings scheduled on Aug. 19, Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

Normally the Erie SeaWolves, the Moon Mammoths are the Double-A affiliate of the first-place Detroit Tigers. This is a game with plenty to get excited about beyond the viral marketing campaign.

What's happening at the Erie Moon Mammoths game?

Well, fans lined up around the block a half-day before first pitch in order to get in the park. The first 1,000 attendees are receiving Moon Mammoth squishy toys. The game starts at 6:05 PM E.T.

John Oliver first conceived the idea on his TV show and subsequently struck a deal with the SeaWolves to turn the Moon Mammoths from a joke into a reality. And let's be honest: if not for the absurdity of this marketing campaign, we could easily believe there was a Double-A baseball team named the Moon Mammoths. Therein lies the crux of the joke.

Oliver will attend Saturday's game. Their opponent, the BaySox, will take on the name Oyster Catchers for one night, in keeping with the theme of fun.

How to watch the Erie Moon Mammoths without cable

You don't need local Erie cable to catch the Moon Mammoths. This won't be a national broadcast, of course, but you can stream the game for free on MiLB.TV or the MiLB app, where all minor league games are available, per the league.

How many top-100 prospects will play for the Moon Mammoths?

As is so happens, the Tigers farm system is loaded with future MLB stars, so several top-100 prospects will be on the roster for Saturday's game. Here is the full list of Tigers prospects set to wear Moon Mammoths apparel.

Name Position MLB Pipeline Ranking Kevin McGonigle SS 6 Max Clark OF 12 Josue Briceño 1B/C 56 Thayron Liranzo C/1B 86

Here is the full lineup for the Moon Mammoths against the Oyster Catchers. Four of their first five hitters happen to be listed above.

Let's meet the Moon Mammoths!



⏰: 6:05 p.m.

🏟️: UMPC Park

🌥️: 79º and Sunny

📻: Fox Sports 1330 AM, iHeart App

📺: ENN+, MLB TV Premium, Bally Live App, https://t.co/ocNwaADZ5A

— Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) July 19, 2025

This should be a fun evening for Erie fans and the broader baseball world. Now, we wait to see if this thing has legs, or if it's just a passing phase.