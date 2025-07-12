Most home-runs hit before All-Star break as Cal Raleigh closes in on Barry Bonds

Cal Raleigh will not stop hitting home runs. After a two-homer night on Friday — including a grand slam in the ninth inning — the Mariners' catcher and 2025 All-Star game starter now has 38 blasts on the year, just one behind the greatest power hitter in MLB history, Barry Bonds, for most ever before the All-Star break.

With two games remaining before the break, Raleigh has a legit chance to pass prime Bonds before heading to Atlanta for the ASG and Home Run Derby. After Friday, here is the current list.

Most home runs before the All-Star break in MLB history

Player Home runs Team Year Barry Bonds 39 San Francisco Giants 2001 Cal Raleigh 38 Seattle Mariners 2025 Chris Davis 37 Baltimore Orioles 2013 Mark McGuire 37 St. Louis Cardinals 1998 Luis Gonzalez 35 Arizona Diamondbacks 2001 Ken Griffey Jr. 35 Seattle Mariners 1998 Aaron Judge 34 New York Yankees 2024, 2025

Cal Raleigh closes in on home run history

After every Cal Raleigh home run, you tell yourself, "Well, he'll start cooling off now, right?"

But then he hits another. And another and another and another. I don't think this is ever going to end. At what point do we have to consider that Raleigh might just keep hitting home runs all year long at the torrid pace he's been on since Opening Day? Because I'm considering it! Right now! I'm really considering that Raleigh might challenge Aaron Judge's AL home run record (62) which he set in 2022.