Most home-runs hit before All-Star break as Cal Raleigh closes in on Barry Bonds

Cal Raleigh will not stop hitting home runs. After a two-homer night on Friday — including a grand slam in the ninth inning — the Mariners' catcher and 2025 All-Star game starter now has 38 blasts on the year, just one behind the greatest power hitter in MLB history, Barry Bonds, for most ever before the All-Star break.
With two games remaining before the break, Raleigh has a legit chance to pass prime Bonds before heading to Atlanta for the ASG and Home Run Derby. After Friday, here is the current list.
Most home runs before the All-Star break in MLB history
Player
Home runs
Team
Year
Barry Bonds
39
San Francisco Giants
2001
Cal Raleigh
38
Seattle Mariners
2025
Chris Davis
37
Baltimore Orioles
2013
Mark McGuire
37
St. Louis Cardinals
1998
Luis Gonzalez
35
Arizona Diamondbacks
2001
Ken Griffey Jr.
35
Seattle Mariners
1998
Aaron Judge
34
New York Yankees
2024, 2025
Cal Raleigh closes in on home run history
After every Cal Raleigh home run, you tell yourself, "Well, he'll start cooling off now, right?"
But then he hits another. And another and another and another. I don't think this is ever going to end. At what point do we have to consider that Raleigh might just keep hitting home runs all year long at the torrid pace he's been on since Opening Day? Because I'm considering it! Right now! I'm really considering that Raleigh might challenge Aaron Judge's AL home run record (62) which he set in 2022.