Nationals-Braves restart time: Rain delay updates from Atlanta

The storm could clear in 25 minutes but a longer 45-minute delay remains possible as officials monitor conditions.

Lightning and strong winds forced the tarp onto the field with no immediate restart time announced.

The Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves game was paused in the second inning due to thunderstorms at Truist Park.

With weather wrecking havoc across MLB on Saturday, the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves became the latest teams facing a rain delay. The 0-0 game was put on pause in the second inning with thunderstorms rolling through the area.

The Braves did not have a projected restart time immediately available. So we'll be keeping an eye out on all the updates from Truist Park.

Nationals-Braves rain delay updates: Restart time set for 5:15 p.m. ET

UPDATE 5:05 p.m. ET: The game will resume at 5:15 p.m. ET, the Braves announced after a half-hour delay.

Barring any further changes in the weather, today’s game will resume at 5:15 pm pic.twitter.com/DFEJNCroJj — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 23, 2026

At 4:39 p.m. ET, the Braves officially announced the delay with the tarp out on the field and the weather radar showing a thunderstorm in range of the ballpark.

The tarp is on the field and we are currently in a rain delay. We will provide updates as soon as they are available. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 23, 2026

4:35 PM: Storm over Truist Park right now. Should take 25-45 minutes. Seek shelter from the lightning, Braves fans. pic.twitter.com/X5gWZf6RO1 — Alex Forbes (@AForbesWx) May 23, 2026

The rain is obviously a problem, but the real danger is the lightning. There were reports of thunderclaps at Truist before the delay was called. While that threat remains, the game will have to stay on pause.

The national weather service put out an alert for a "strong thunderstorm" moving northeast at 15 mph. It warned of 40 mph winds, pea-sized hail and lightning. Obviously that's not something you can play through. The storm could be clear in as quickly as 25 minutes, but a longer wait of 45 minutes is also on the cards, according to Alex Forbes of FOX5 Atlanta.

When the game can get back underway, the Braves will have Dominic Smith at the plate facing Jake Irvin, unless there is a pitching change after the delay.

Neither team gained ground in the first 1.5 innings. Grant Holmes took down the first three batters he faced with swinging strikeouts. A triple in the top of the second could have meant trouble, but the Braves pitcher struck out Nasim Nunez looking (on an unsuccessful ABS challenge by the Nationals batter). The first four Braves batters to face Irvin weren't able to produce any early offense. Matt Olson was the only batter to reach a base on a walk.

The Braves beat the Nationals in extra innings on Friday. Washington scored two runs in the top of the 10th to put the pressure on, but Atlanta battled back. Chadwick Tromp was the hero of the night. His 10th-inning RBI single and run scored kept the Braves alive while his 11th-inning single drove in Eli White for the win.

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