Nationals high point of the season crashes thanks to franchise's dysfunction

Washington, D.C., is no stranger to fireworks on the Fourth of July—but this year, the biggest explosions didn’t come from the National Mall. As families gathered and the sky lit up in red, white, and blue, the Washington Nationals hosted the Boston Red Sox and watched their season hit a new low with a three-game sweep, punctuated by a 6-4 loss to close out Independence Day weekend. This finally sealed the fate of Manager Davey Martinez and General Manager Mike Rizzo. Within hours of the loss, both were dismissed.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Just days before the MLB Draft, Washington finds itself adrift. No manager. No key lieutenant in the front office. Furthermore, this news comes just as the team found out that Pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder James Wood will represent the franchise in the upcoming MLB All-Star Game. The high point of the season was immediately nullified.

BREAKING: The Washington Nationals have fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 6, 2025

The Washington Nationals' future is now even more uncertain

This year has not been good for the Nationals, or rather, the last few years have been a major disappointment. Far removed from their 2019 magical run to capturing a World Series title by defeating the Houston Astros, times have changed significantly. Although the trade of Juan Soto to San Diego resulted in the arrival of Wood and CJ Abrams, the Nationals have rarely seen Nats Park filled as it once was.

The Nationals released a statement thanking both Rizzo and Martinez for their contributions and also paid respect to their World Series run. Though Mike DeBartolo will take over as the general manager, the question that needs to be answered is who will be the new manager for the team. Who is the right person to lead this young group and maximize the talents of Gore, Wood, Abrams, Brady House and the rest of the roster?

A Statement from Washington Nationals Managing Principal Owner Mark D. Lerner:



→ https://t.co/yHjVh4WWVJ pic.twitter.com/85cufOlzrK — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 6, 2025

The franchise is now at a crossroads: balancing the elation of sending two of their own to a big stage, combined with the chaos of an unraveling leadership. Independence Day may have brought celebration to the nation, but in Washington, it delivered a reckoning.