Nationals will come to Eli Willits realization Jackson Holliday knows well

The Washington Nationals went their own way in the 2025 MLB Draft and took high school shortstop Eli Willits with the first overall pick, stunning pretty much everyone by passing up both Ethan Holliday and Kade Anderson. Willits, just 17 years old, likely has years before he cracks a big league roster, but if he lives up to the expectations he's set for himself, we'll see him in the Majors by at least 2028. "I’ve set a goal to be in the big leagues by the time I’m 20, and that’s something I’m really excited to do," Willits said, via NBC4 Washington.

A 20 year-old big leaguer is pretty rare. Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 pick in 2022, accomplished the feat of making the bigs at 20 when he debuted in 2024 — and it was a little rough to start. Holliday (in 60 games) as a rookie hit just .189 and looked a little lost at the plate for the most part.

In year two, even with a recent slump, Holliday has proved to be a very good major leaguer with the potential of becoming a star. If Willits does rise through the minors quickly and reaches the Nationals in the next few years, Holliday could serve as a good example for him — and for fans, who need to remember that patience with 20 year-olds is vital.

Patience with Eli Willits will be important for Nationals fans

Even for the very best prospects in baseball, it doesn't always click immediately. Even guys on the team now are examples of that — CJ Abrams had an OPS of .604 in his rookie season with San Diego and Washington. Major league pitching is a whole head above any level in the minors, and even the most talented hitters need a little adjustment period.

Willits is putting the pressure on himself to find quick success in the Nationals system and then the Nationals themselves. That's good — it means he believes in himself. But fans, at least at the beginning of his career, should make sure they balance the pressure on him with patience for him to find his groove.