New Year's resolutions for all 30 MLB teams: Big contracts, accountability and more

As we put our stockings away and decide that we’ll hold off on putting the tree back into storage, our minds shift from holiday gifts to resolutions. What do we want to achieve in 2026, and how will we put the green checkmark emoji next to that goal on our list? Trust us when we say that all 30 MLB teams, from the World Series contenders to those amid a rebuild, should be asking themselves the exact same questions as we put a bow on 2025.

For this list, we tried to identify these resolutions as things that the teams or players themselves can control. Just because you ask for a gift doesn’t mean that you’re going to receive it. Conversely, if you want to eat healthier, you can choose to throw out the potato chips and opt not to buy a chocolate bar. In other words, we won’t suggest that a team’s resolution be for a certain player to stay healthy or have a career year, partly because those are copouts. More importantly, think of it this way: The Pittsburgh Pirates likely want Paul Skenes to stay healthy, but even if they limit his innings, there’s no guarantee that he won’t get hurt. However, they can control things like their budget or organizational strategy.

If all of that makes sense, let’s get to talking resolutions, starting with a team looking to get back to the postseason in 2026.

Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dylan Beavers/ | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Resolution: To not be intimidated by the rest of the AL East

Now, in fairness, this has been a constant resolution for the Baltimore Orioles dating back to the modern AL East’s creation in 1994. How does a team with a middle-of-the-road budget compete with the Yankees (who have been trying to buy championships for decades) and the Red Sox (who have typically fielded at least a top-12 payroll) year after year?

We saw the Orioles recently go all-out in signing longtime Mets first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract. Baltimore traded pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels for outfielder Taylor Ward. Considering that the Orioles underwhelmed last season en route to a 75-87 finish, it might have been easy to shrug and decide to start over, especially after three of the division’s other four teams reached the postseason. Instead, the Orioles are actively attempting to treat last year as an aberration, and we’re all for it.

Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox executive Craig Breslow | Paul Rutherford/GettyImages

Resolution: To avoid giving Craig Breslow too much power

In the past six months alone, Breslow has traded fan favorite slugger Rafael Devers, added starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo, and repeatedly moved the Red Sox’s top prospects to the big leagues. The days of service-time manipulation are rapidly dwindling in Major League Baseball, and Breslow, in a way, is a throwback to a time when lead baseball executives actively wanted to field the best possible roster rather than keep their top prospects in the minors to save money down the road.

To be clear, we support most of Breslow’s moves because they’ve worked out thus far. At the same time, we caution the Red Sox to ensure that they don’t let Breslow run wild. Being too aggressive is the path to the Dark Side — er, we mean, the path to moves blowing up in your face and your championship hopes ending before they can truly begin.

New York Yankees

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Resolution: For Aaron Boone to start holding players and staff accountable

Tell us if you’ve heard this one before: Aaron Boone avoids making difficult decisions out of stubbornness and loyalty. Players are essentially rewarded for a lack of effort or awareness because Boone has their back. This goes all the way back to Boone’s first season in 2018, when young catcher Gary Sánchez got away with poor defensive play.

One of the most significant black marks against Boone is that he’s been too nice at times, which might sound strange considering how often clips of him arguing with umpires emerge on social media. By no means are we suggesting that Boone needs to become a bully or a jerk. What we are saying is that if a player repeatedly makes baserunning mistakes or doesn’t run out a ground ball, Boone needs to take them out of the lineup and make it clear that actions have consequences.

Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash | Brandon Vallance/GettyImages

Resolution: To follow baseball’s newest trends

The Rays helped usher in modern trends like the opener, data-driven roster construction via sabermetrics, and voluntarily succeeding with low payrolls. And, to their credit, it’s mostly worked out, though the Rays are fresh off consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2014 through 2017.

No one is asking the Rays to start fielding a payroll the size of the Yankees’ or Dodgers’. It’s evident, though, that Tampa’s days of sneaking into the postseason while relying on young players and a low budget are all but officially over. President of baseball operations Erik Neander and manager Kevin Cash need to evaluate how and why other teams, especially those with relatively similar payrolls (such as Cleveland or Milwaukee), are constantly earning playoff berths.

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Resolution: To not let the World Series run force stubbornness

Imagine a scenario where we get to June 1, the Blue Jays are hovering around .500, and everyone knows that someone like Trey Yesavage or Ernie Clement is only bringing the Blue Jays down. Toronto cannot be stubborn and cite struggling players’ impacts on last year’s playoff run as a reason why those same players deserve the benefit of the doubt. The past is the past, and the 2025 season ended with a Game 7 World Series loss to the Dodgers. Focus on the present when needed, and trust in whatever hard choices are required to win a second straight pennant.

Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Resolution: To continue building an entertaining product

Munetaka Murakami should ideally bring much-needed power to the White Sox lineup, and fans always love the long ball. There aren’t many reasons to believe that the White Sox will be overly successful next season, though their 19-win improvement last year should be commended. However, that doesn’t mean the White Sox can’t turn themselves into a team worth watching for the fun factor. What can Murakami, Colson Montgomery, and Shane Smith do to make fans tune in or buy a ticket?

Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians teammates Brayan Rocchio and Steven Kwan | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Resolution: To voluntarily spend rather than only when needed

We’ve said enough about Cleveland’s frustrating payroll habits in the past, so we’ll try to keep this brief. The Guardians are always competing for AL Central titles, and they’ve made the postseason in seven of the last 10 years. It’d sure be nice to see them make a splash in free agency or take on a significant contract if they feel that’s the final step needed to win their first championship since 1948. (Also, the Guardians have only won two championships in 125 seasons. How is that possible?)

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, left, and manager A.J. Hinch. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Resolution: To learn from the Red Sox

Part of why I personally like Craig Breslow is that he’s made unpopular moves when he’s felt it truly helps the team, and he’s signed off on those decisions rather than let things linger. The Red Sox felt the Rafael Devers situation was untenable, and they traded him to the San Francisco Giants. As we’ve said before, Tigers lead baseball executive Scott Harris needs to make a decision on Tarik Skubal, and either publicly commit to keeping him around or trade him. Don’t let this carry over into Opening Day, please.

Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Resolution: To make us buy stock in their World Series hopes

The Royals have recorded consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2013 through 2014, with All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7.1 bWAR) and third baseman Maikel Garcia (5.8 bWAR) shining last year. Yet, we never talk about the Royals the way that we do a team like the Guardians or Brewers that feel like legitimate postseason threats (even if they’re a tier below the typical favorites like the Yankees or Dodgers). As of Dec. 26, the FanDuel Sportsbook gives the Royals +4000 odds (bet $100 to win $4,100) to win the World Series. Come on, Kansas City. Tell us why we should believe in you!

Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins Introduce Manager Derek Shelton | David Berding/GettyImages

Resolution: To invest wisely in the rebuild’s next step

The Twins are in full rebuild mode, which began with trading established veterans like closer Jhoan Duran and shortstop/third baseman Carlos Correa. Starting pitcher Joe Ryan might be next. So, what’s the next step? Could it be in the form of more trades? Is it bringing in more veterans on prove-it deals or contracts that they can flip at the deadline, as they did by recently signing first baseman Josh Bell? Please get back to us and let us know.

At least we feel comfortable guessing that All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton will be back next season. Whether or not he’ll stay healthy, though, is anyone’s guess. (We, unfortunately, don’t see that happening.)

Houston Astros

Houston Astros designated hitter Jose Altuve. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Resolution: To accept a transition into the next era

Jose Altuve is likely nearing the end of his career, Framber Valdez might be on his way out, and the Astros traded Kyle Tucker last offseason. The core that won three pennants in a seven-year span is mostly gone, and Houston missed the postseason last year for the first time since 2016. One of the worst situations that a team can find itself in is purgatory, a fate that the Yankees and Steelers have repeatedly faced. You don’t want to rebuild, but you also don’t want to take a step back and figure out what isn’t working. For their sake, the Astros should strongly consider having that difficult conversation now rather than sign up for a decade of early playoff losses.

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Resolution: To learn from the Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon contracts

We love when teams spend in free agency — or extend their best players — as a way to improve. That said, the Mike Trout (12 years, $462.5 million) and Anthony Rendon (seven years, $245 million) contracts should prompt the Angels to have more nuanced discussions regarding roster construction. Admittedly, part of this might be 20/20 hindsight, and even more so given Trout’s various injuries. Our advice, so long as the Angels are open to listening, is to opt for more short-term deals if the opportunity presents itself. Considering the fact that we haven’t really heard the Angels linked to the likes of Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger, we’re taking that as a positive.

Oakland Athletics

Fans watch the game between the Athletics and the San Diego Padres. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Resolution: To communicate honestly with their fan base

Did you know that the A’s went the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons without allowing comments on social media? In fact, the team went 665 days before re-opening their X/Twitter, Instagram, and other social media accounts to let fans reply to their posts. Understandably, the team feared (and had no patience for) the number of furious responses they’d get about leaving Oakland, though that was never an excuse. Ideally, the organization will keep the comments unlocked, especially as they try to win back a portion of the fanbase that long ago gave up on owner John Fisher.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh celebrates with first baseman Josh Naylor. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Resolution: To enjoy the ride

At this stage in the Mariners’ contention window, it’s championship or bust, right? Absolutely … and yet, we also urge the team and its fans to take advantage of the positive moments while they can. The Mariners went over 20 years without reaching the playoffs, wasting Félix Hernández and Ichiro Suzuki’s primes along the way. Our question: Is there a way that all parties can find a balance where they enjoy this incredible period without veering into the territory of “It’s OK if we don’t win a championship?” And, conversely, can Mariners fans (and, by extension, the team) not get too deep into the thought of “None of this matters if we don’t win the World Series?”

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Resolution: To use their big contracts as motivation

Although the Rangers traded veteran second baseman Marcus Semien and what remained of his seven-year, $175 million contract earlier this offseason, I believe that anyone who suggests that the contract wasn’t worth it simply doesn’t understand baseball. The Rangers won the World Series during Semien’s time in Texas, validating their decision to invest in him ahead of the 2022 season.

That alone, coupled with the Corey Seager (10-year, $325 million) contract, should convince the Rangers to continue spending when they feel it’s appropriate — and that will be even more true if veteran pitcher Jacob deGrom (who is entering the fourth year of a five-year, $185 million deal) helps them to another championship.

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies,, center fielder Michael Harris II, and shortstop Nick Allen. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Resolution: To consider starting over … to an extent

No, this obviously doesn’t mean that the Braves should trade 2023 NL MVP and superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. However, there are other players the Braves should certainly explore parting ways with, led by second baseman Ozzie Albies and catcher Sean Murphy. Heck, even center fielder Michael Harris II should be available for the right price. Atlanta has already won one championship in the Acuña era, and the Braves must do whatever it takes to win a second, even if it means trading some mainstays of their recent success.

Florida Marlins

Miami Marlins second baseman Javier Sanoja. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Resolution: Figure out how to become competitive

When you think about the Miami Marlins, we don’t blame you if terms like “cheap” or “rebuild” immediately come to mind. Last season’s 79-83 finish marked only the second time since the start of 2019 (not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 season) that the Marlins lost fewer than 90 games. As with the Rays, we’re not asking the Marlins to plan on having a $300 million payroll anytime soon. At the same time, can the Marlins please start taking steps to where we no longer watch them and wonder how long it’ll be before they dismantle their current core?

New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

Resolution: To start spending again

As I’ve said before, I don’t blame David Stearns for letting Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz walk in free agency. Still, the optics of not formally offering Alonso a contract are bad, as was dumping second baseman Jeff McNeil’s $15.7 million salary to the Athletics for a rookie-ball pitcher. The Mets are supposed to have some sort of endless payroll, right? That’s why they gave Juan Soto a 15-year, $765 million contract last offseason.

Instead, the highlight this offseason has been giving former All-Star closer Devin Williams a three-year, $51 million contract after a dreadful season with the Yankees. Snore. Wake us up when Steve Cohen remembers the size of his bank account.

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Resolution: To avoid any bad blood in 2026

Dave Dombrowski and Bryce Harper seemingly made up, at least publicly, after their war of words following the Philies’ NLDS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dombrowski questioned if Harper could be an elite player again, and Harper didn’t hide his dissatisfaction and hurt. Add in Harper allegedly cursing out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred last summer, and you’ll understand why we recently suggested that Harper take his anger out on opposing pitching. We need to make it clear that we don’t fault Harper for either incident.

Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals Introduce Blake Butera | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

Resolution: To validate years of questionable decisions

Should the Nationals have traded Juan Soto with two seasons of team control remaining? That we’re asking the question over three years later should be enough. Then, there’s Washington’s recent youth movement, having hired a 33-year-old manager (Blake Butera), a 35-year-old lead baseball executive (Paul Toboni), and a 31-year-old general manager (Ani Kilambi). I’ve been strongly against some of the Nationals’ recent decisions, and we’ll see whether they can prove me wrong.

Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Resolution: To avoid another 108-year curse

Last I heard, there have been no videos featuring billy goats at Wrigley Field, nor have the Cubs considered adding a goat mascot named Billy. Now, let’s see the Cubs start spending in free agency and doing whatever it takes to upgrade following their first playoff berth since 2020. So long as they wake up before the offseason ends, we won’t rule the Cubbies (+2700 to win the World Series; bet $100 to win $2,800) as a dark horse championship contender for 2026, even if they share a league with the Dodgers (+270) and Phillies (+1000).

Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Resolution: To figure out what’s holding them back

Maybe it’s me, but I feel like every year is the same thing with the Reds. The media talks Cincinnati up as a breakout team, yet last season marked only the Reds’ second playoff appearance since the start of 2014, and their first in a non-shortened season. Elly De La Cruz is supposedly a generational talent, but he’s a defensive liability who has committed 44 errors over the last two years. We’ve yet to see De La Cruz take over the Reds and carry them the way that you’d expect of a player with his reputation.

So, what’s the problem, and what’s the fix? That’s on the Reds to discover.

Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich, pitcher Abner Uribe and pitcher Trevor Megill and teammates. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Resolution: To show the baseball world that they should be taken seriously

I’ve asked it before, and I’ll ask it again: Why don’t we talk more about the Brewers? Milwaukee has reached the playoffs all but once since the start of 2018, though the Brewers have only made the NLCS twice in that span. We also acknowledge that the Brewers haven’t advanced past the Wild Card round (both when it was the Wild Card Game and the Wild Card series) in four of those seven postseason berths.

I’m making it a resolution for myself to pay more attention to the Brewers in 2026, and I urge you to join me. And, with all due respect to the Brewers, I ask them to see what they can do to make people outside of Milwaukee care.

St. Louis Cardinals

Minnesota Twins v. St. Louis Cardinals | Dilip Vishwanat/GettyImages

Resolution: To accept the reality of whatever comes next

The Cardinals, much like the Yankees, do not typically rebuild the way that other teams do. We’re slowly seeing the Cardinals change their approach, what with trading Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox earlier this offseason. St. Louis previously traded All-Star closer Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets this past trade deadline.

Veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado remains on the roster, though we’re unsure for how much longer. If anyone in the Cardinals organization still truly believes that they can win with their current roster, they should take a deep breath and accept that maybe, just maybe, the next couple of years will be the next step in a prolonged transition.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres | Meg McLaughlin/GettyImages

Resolution: That Ryan O’Hearn is the first of many contracts to come

The Pirates’ recent decision to sign veteran slugger Ryan O’Hearn to a two-year, $29 million contract marked the first time since December 2016 that Pittsburgh signed a player to a multi-year free agency contract. What else do the Pirates have in store? We’d like to think that O’Hearn won’t be the only player to earn a multi-year deal from the Pirates, especially if they hope to win with Paul Skenes as their ace.

Our advice for the Pirates is to pursue a corner outfielder and a reliever. As of Dec. 26, the Cincinnati Reds’ Miguel Andujar and journeyman reliever Seranthony Domínguez, who had a 3.16 ERA in 62 2/3 innings for the Orioles and Blue Jays last year, both make sense to us.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll celebrates with second base Ketel Marte. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Resolution: To stop spending big if they can’t commit to keeping a core

The worst part about a potential Ketel Marte trade, other than the fact that he signed a six-year, $116.5 million extension this past April, is that the Diamondbacks aren’t afraid to spend when they feel like it. Look no further than Corbin Burnes’ six-year, $210 million contract, and the eight-year, $111 million extension that Corbin Carroll signed in 2023.

Oh, and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (four years, $45 million) and pitchers Justin Martinez (five years, $18 million) and Brandon Pfaadt (five years, $45 million) all signed extensions within the last year. Why are the Diamondbacks even entertaining the thought of trading Marte, then? You have to spend money to make money, and you typically have to build a championship core to have a great chance at, you know, winning a championship.

Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger with a fan. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Resolution: To keep fans invested, financially and emotionally

Rockies fans need a hug. The Rockies haven’t finished with a winning percentage above 46% since the start of 2019, and their 43-119 finish last season ranks among the worst records in league history. Opponents outscored the Rockies 1,021-597, and Colorado has finished at least 35 games out of first place in all of the last six non-shortened seasons. That should not be possible.

But here’s the thing: I don’t think the Rockies’ lack of success has anything to do with tanking, so much as it reeks of the lead decision makers shrugging and being content. Why should Rockies fans tune into games in 2026? Why should they buy a ticket to Coors Field? If anyone in the organization has any ideas, I suggest hearing them out ASAP — and, no, simply saying “win games” might not be enough here.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers World Championship Parade and Celebration | Eric Thayer/GettyImages

Resolution: To ensure the dynasty doesn’t end just yet

What do you get the man who has everything? A gift card? We like gift cards, especially when I can use them on a frappuccino. So, when the Dodgers have won consecutive championships, what do you suggest as a realistic resolution? Other than potentially making tickets cheaper, but that applies to every team.

The Dodgers regularly do everything in their power to keep winning, which should sound obvious. Yet, there are plenty of teams leaguewide who are living proof that common sense is voluntary. We believe in the Dodgers, and not only because they’re the two-time defending World Series champions. Their resolution should be to keep things going the way that they are at all costs.

San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Resolution: To realize that they’ve spent a decade mired in failure

What’s amazing to think about is that the Padres have continuously tried being aggressive in upgrading their roster, from the 2014 and 2015 trades that brought Craig Kimbrel and Justin Upton to San Diego to the 2019 signing of Manny Machado, and yet they’ve only reached the NLCS once since their 1998 pennant. Not even the Juan Soto trade could bring the Padres any closer to an elusive return to the World Series.

Maybe I’m being too harsh on the Padres. What else is there to say, though, when nothing that they’ve tried has worked the way they planned? It seems pretty difficult to look at a team like the Padres, who have gone all-out the way that they have multiple times, fail to even come close to reaching the World Series, and not view things as a failure.

San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants Introduce Manager Tony Vitello | Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/GettyImages

Resolution: For Buster Posey to slow down, if needed

The Giants have been busy under Posey, who signed Brewers shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract last winter, and then acquired Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers this past June. None of it matters, though, if the Giants can’t return to the playoffs for only the third time since their 2014 World Series title.

We’re not going to say that Posey should regret any of the moves that he’s made thus far. What we will say is that if anyone with the Giants believes that he’s being too aggressive, they should speak up. Posey is inexperienced, and that in itself isn’t a bad thing. Sometimes, though, it’s better to crawl and walk rather than start sprinting