Newest A's prospect haul still comes with a hint of John Fisher embarrassment

Even when the Athletics win, they find new and upsetting ways to lose.

The franchise previously known as the Oakland A’s turned heads ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, sending All-Star closer Mason Miller and veteran starter JP Sears to the San Diego Padres for four prospects. Critics praised the A’s acquiring Leodalis De Vries, an 18-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic and one of the sport’s premier prospects.

The A’s also landed right-handed pitchers Braden Nett, Henry Báez, and Eduarniel Nuñez. Although Nuñez allowed two runs in 4 2/3 big-league innings earlier this month, he’s mostly split the season between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso. Nett and Báez have spent the entire 2025 campaign at Double-A.

If you’re an optimist, you’ll point out that the A’s just added a consensus top-10 prospect in De Vries. Major League Baseball listed De Vries as the Padres’ top prospect, even ahead of highly-touted catcher Ethan Salas. The official scouting report praises De Vries’ plate discipline and improved power stroke; De Vries has hit eight homers with 19 doubles, 46 RBIs, and a .767 OPS at High-A Fort Wayne.

“De Vries plays like a prospect hungry for challenges, which has served him well during his age-18 season,” his scouting report reads.

Major League Baseball lists De Vries’ MLB ETA as 2027, which would be an impressive feat in its own right, considering his age. However, there’s only one problem: the A’s new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip is expected in 2028, assuming it even gets built.

The A’s receive Leo De Vries who has a 116 wRC+ this season while slugging 8 HR, swiping 8 bags, and collecting 46 RBI. Leo is a switch-hitter who possesses an elite approach and plate discipline at just 18 years old. He has a quick bat and should only add more power.



Think about that one for a second. On a day when A’s fans should be celebrating acquiring their potential shortstop of the future and three promising pitchers, they’re reminded of John Fisher’s frustrating ownership and the league essentially being a willing accomplice.

De Vries could very well change the A’s fortunes … and his MLB debut could come in a minor league stadium. In fact, would anyone be surprised if he played his first few seasons in Sacramento?

Things just keep getting worse for A’s fans

The next time you complain about your team, put yourself in the shoes of those rooting for the Athletics. Here’s where the A’s stand nearly seven full months into the year:

The A’s still do not allow responses on any of their X/Twitter posts, whether they’re sharing the final score or an “In Memoriam” graphic.

You’ve likely noticed that we only call the Athletics by that name or the A’s. That’s because the A’s have chosen not to embrace Sacramento in any form.

The A’s traded Miller, a fan favorite fireballer, despite him being under team control through 2029. Even if De Vries and at least one of the pitchers work out, it’s still unfortunate that the A’s, as is often the case, part ways with an All-Star long before he hits free agency.

Two-time All-Star pitcher Luis Severino signed a three-year, $67 million contract last December. Severino only needed six months to essentially demand a trade and complain about pitching in a minor league stadium.

Opposing broadcasters frequently still call them the “Oakland Athletics.”

Oh, and John Fisher is still the owner.