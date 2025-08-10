Nick Martinez just became a Reds cult hero with one beer

Nick Martinez led the Cincinnati Reds to a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday with a seven-inning gem, allowing just four hits and one earned run. But his pitching isn't going to be what fans remember from the night. No. his postgame interviews were what stood out instead.

Martinez took questions from reporters in front of his locker while casually downing a can of Miller Lite.

Nick Martinez did in fact drink a Miller Lite on camera pic.twitter.com/98L6W27w2u — Kyle DeBord (@kdebo) August 10, 2025

Hey, when you're playing your best baseball, you should get to enjoy a cold one. Most guys don't do that in front of cameras, but Martinez wasn't going to wait for his postgame prize.

Reds fans are finding out how much more they can love Nick Martinez

Martinez has been giving Reds fans plenty of reasons to love him lately. Since a rough outing on July 8, he's been impeccable, allowing no more than two earned runs in five starts and an appearance out of the bullpen. On Saturday, he picked up his 10th win of the season despite getting minimal run support.

Just watched Reds pitcher Nick Martinez casually take a drag off a Miller Lite while doing his postgame interview on camera, and I’ve never simultaneously admired and identified with an athlete more. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 10, 2025

Shoving 7 and pounding a Miller Lite. How do you not love this guy? pic.twitter.com/6MVQswmMl4 — Brendan Bergen (@BrendanBergen) August 10, 2025

Need to get a Nick Martinez jersey now. https://t.co/nYdjVLNRZq — Tyler Sebree ⚡️ (@TylerSebreezy) August 10, 2025

I take back every single terrible thing I said about Nick Martinez. https://t.co/OK0BPFgkNi — Brandon (@DatDudeBR) August 10, 2025

Martinez is the epitome of fan favorite material. He's relatable, well-liked and he's shown willingness to do whatever the team needs. He spent the week in the bullpen before returning to the rotation on Saturday. He's a team player and a top-performer in one.

The Reds needed Martinez to spark them out of a three-game losing streak. The win also continues Cincinnati's streak of avoiding sweeps. They have yet to be swept this season and Saturday's win ensured the Pirates wouldn't spoil the party. Of course, that only counts for so much. They'res still 61-57, 12-games back of the Brewers in the NL Central and 2.5 games out of the NL Wild Card. They'll need more strong outings from Martinez to keep pushing for a postseason bid.