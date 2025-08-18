In the 2025 MLB season, the National League is stacked with top teams that have good chances of competing for the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to overcome their countless injuries to repeat as champions. The Milwaukee Brewers are the surprise of the season, holding the best record in baseball with a roster not loaded with superstars. The Philadelphia Phillies are pulling away from the rival New York Mets, and have plenty of star-power to make noise in October.

While those teams are leading their respective divisions, there are plenty of teams still feasibly in the Wild Card hunt. There are eight teams that are in the picture, but there are only three spots available. One major factor that can help them gain ground or extend their lead is the remaining strength of schedule. As in, easier opponents left on their schedules.

So, which Wild Card teams have the advantage in terms of remaining strength of schedule?

National League Wild Card standings ordered by remaining strength of schedule

Team Remaining Strength of Schedule Overall Record (GB) San Diego Padres .464 69-55 (+3.0) Chicago Cubs .476 70-54 (+4.0) Miami Marlins .490 59-65 (-7.0) San Francisco Giants .493 60-64 (-6.0) New York Mets .507 66-58 (--) St. Louis Cardinals .515 61-64 (-5.5) Cincinnati Reds .522 65-60 (-1.5) Arizona Diamondbacks .538 60-65 (-6.5)

The San Diego Padres looked as though they could steal the NL west title away from the Dodgers, but subsequently got swept by them this past weekend. But, they currently hold the second Wild Card spot as of this writing, and have the easiest remaining strength of schedule at .464. The Padres face the Colorado Rockies (seven times), Chicago White Sox (three times) and Minnesota Twins (three times) down the stretch.

The Chicago Cubs hold the first Wild Card spot, and have the second-easiest remaining strength of schedule among those in the chase at .476. The Cubs have to face the likes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, and Rockies down the stretch.

The New York Mets sit in the third Wild Card spot entering Monday night, but they have far from an easy remaining schedule, which currently sits at .507. The Mets have to face the likes of the Detroit Tigers (three times), Cubs (three times), Padres (three times), and the Phillies (seven times). The Mets have been brutal since the All-Star break, and they can't afford to lose any games because there are multiple teams sitting not too far behind them.

What about NL Wild Card teams on the outside looking in?

The Cincinnati Reds are the biggest threat to taking the last Wild Card spot away from the Mets, as they sit 1.5 games back. The problem is, they have a .522 remaining strength of schedule, third strongest in the majors. The Reds play the likes of the Toronto Blue Jays (three times), Brewers (three times), Dodgers (three times), Cubs (four times), and Padres (three times).

The St. Louis Cardinals are 5.5 games back of the last Wild Card spot. But they have to play the rival Cubs and Brewers six times each, and the Seattle Mariners. Even if they steal some wins, they still have some ground to gain.

The San Francisco Giants are still in it, even after selling at the trade deadline. The Rafael Devers trade didn't help them gain ground on the Dodgers and Padres in the standings. But they do have a chance to gain ground, as they take on the Rockies, Cardinals, and Diamondbacks six times each.

Speaking of the Arizona Diamondbacks, they are still in the playoff picture after dealing most of their impending free agents. But they have the toughest remaining strength of schedule with a .538 percentage. Considering they have to play the Brewers, Dodgers, Padres, Phillies, and Boston Red Sox, that number isn't surprising. The Diamondbacks' odds of catching up in the Wild Card race look bleak at least.

The Miami Marlins are still in the picture, seven games back of the Mets for the last Wild Card spot. They have a fairly easy remaining strength of schedule, as it helps they get to face the Nationals seven times down the stretch. But, that's a lot of ground for them to gain.