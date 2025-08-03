Nolan Arenado’s replacement could take his starting job as soon as this season

Nolan Arenado is one of the best defensive third basemen of all time, but it has long been speculated that both he and the St. Louis Cardinals are ready to go their separate ways. An Arenado trade has seemingly been in the works since last season ended, and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak discussed the team's attempts and difficulties to trade Arenado with MLB.com during Spring Training.

“We’re adults. Would it be awkward? I would imagine there would be a moment of awkwardness, but I still think he’s a professional baseball player and he’s currently a St. Louis Cardinal, and we all understand once you are here, you’re pushing forward,” Mozeliak said.

After making it through Spring Training and now the trade deadline, Arenado is still “currently a St. Louis Cardinal,” as Mozeliak would say, but now that he’s on the 10-day IL with a shoulder strain, the team could be preparing to give his potential replacement some run at the Major League level.

JJ Wetherholt will get some reps at third base for the Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt was the No. 7 pick in last year’s draft, drafted as a shortstop from West Virginia University. He has flown through the minor league ranks in his first year as a pro, making his debut for Triple-A Memphis on July 9th.

Just today, Wetherholt started at third base, his first appearance at third base at any level since his freshman year at West Virginia when it was his primary position. Listed at 5-10, 190 lbs, he definitely fits the mold of a shortstop more than a third baseman, but he has been crushing the ball regardless.

In Double-A this year, he slashed an impressive .300/.425/.466 and his stats have only improved after moving up in level. Batting leadoff in today’s game and going three-for-five with a home run, he improved to a .344 average and a 1.179 OPS through 16 Triple-A games.

With both the defensive ability to play shortstop and the offensive ability to play third, Wetherholt seems like a likely candidate for a September call-up regardless of where the Cardinals plan to play him. Though it could be even sooner if the Cardinals want to give him some playing time with Arendado on the IL.