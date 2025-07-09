Maybe, just maybe, Nolan Arenado benefitted from playing 81 homes games annually in the thin air of Denver, Colorado? While continued to be an All-Star performer during his first few seasons as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, the future hall of fame third baseman is now saddled with a bad contract. He is hitting a career-worst .248 at the plate for a Cardinals team that is middle of the pack.

In Jim Bowden's MLB trade deadline mailbag for The Athletic, he was given a trade that could send Arenado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arenado grew up in Orange County, so there may be some intrigue. However, Bowden was not in favor of pitcher Bobby Miller and outfielder James Outman going the other way. "The Dodgers say no because they're not taking on Arenado's contract..."

Arenado just turned 34 years old. He is under contract with the Cardinals through the 2027 MLB season. He will be 36, going on 37 when he hits free agency. We are looking at a perennial All-Star, Silver Slugger, Gold Glover and MVP candidate at third base who is sadly no longer that. Bowden argues that the Dodgers are still very happy with Max Muncy as a vibrant part of their infield core.

Arenado is proof things can turn on a dime from a player being a superstar to being an afterthought.

Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals contract is too punitive to move

Sometimes a player just needs a change of scenery to get back to good. I think in Arenado's case that he may need a better supporting cast around him. Then again, he is being paid to be a difference maker in St. Louis and he is not exactly doing that... I look at a team like the Dodgers who could afford to pay a slight premium in dealing for Arenado. I also understand how important Muncy has been, too.

Regardless, I do find it interesting how quickly the great game of baseball can humble even its best players. Arenado is my peer and only a little bit younger than me. It was amazing watching him be the next Scott Rolen over at third base for the Colorado Rockies back when they were halfway decent. Rolen eventually got to Cooperstown. Brooks Robinson remains the gold standard over at third base.

Overall, we are reminded once again of the problems that exist with paying massive guaranteed contracts like this. I understand that the MLBPA is strong and its players demand the most amount of money possible from the owners. That being said, I will never understand why a player would want anything more than a five-year deal in any sport. If you are good, I would re-up to try to make more.

There is not quite like a baseball team being saddled with a bad contract they cannot afford to move.