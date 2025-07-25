One Dodgers trade would turn Dustin May into exactly what LA needs

The Los Angeles Dodgers sit at the top of the NL West by a rather sizable margin entering the weekend. While the Dodgers remain favorites to win the World Series, they still have room for improvement this year. The team is notably dealing with a ton of injuries, specifically on the pitching staff. Even so, the Dodgers have plenty of depth where they can deal some of them to address other needs.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently noted that the Dodgers could make starting pitcher Dustin May available for trade. While Rosenthal notes that the Dodgers could float May as a way to find a bullpen fill-in for the injured Tanner Scott, the Dodgers could still use some offensive help.

Looking at the outfield, the Dodgers have an issue. Michael Conforto isn't producing at the plate and Enrique Hernandez is dealing with an injury. So, where could the Dodgers get outfield help. How about giving the Baltimore Orioles a call about acquiring Cedric Mullins?

Cedric Mullins makes perfect sense for Dodgers as outfield trade target

The Orioles are a team that has massively underperformed this season after making it to the postseason in each of the last two years. Considering that they are far outside of a playoff spot, it would make sense for them to sell some of their players for a return. Mullins makes sense, especially for a team in need of a hitting outfielder like the Dodgers.

Mullins isn't having the best of years right now on a struggling Orioles team, but it'd be hard for someone like him not to produce at the plate while in a lineup like the Dodgers'. This season, Mullins has a .214 batting average and a .692 OPS, while recording 13 home runs, 38 runs, 42 RBI, and 63 hits in 294 at-bats.

As mentioned, the Dodgers could stand to add an outfield bat. Conforto is batting .185 with a .617 OPS. Hernandez, even when healthy, is batting. 195. Sure, Mullins' numbers aren't great this year, but he is a former All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner.

For the Orioles, it would make sense for them to ask for more in return for Mullins, even though he's set to be a free agent this winter. That's because May is also set to be a free agent after this season. So, getting some controllable assets would make sense.