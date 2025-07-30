It took one game for Braves fans to be ready for the end of the Erick Fedde experiment

All Atlanta Braves fans needed was one game to realize Erick Fedde is not it. In fact, it took one Braves fan just 35 pitches to realize the Braves’ desperation in trading to Fedde from the St. Louis Cardinals. Fedde was less than good in his Braves debut and it just about sums up how this season is going for Atlanta.

In his first game since being traded, Fedde made it just 4 ⅔ innings, only striking out three batters. He gave up a home run and four earned runs on five hits in the Braves’ loss to the Kansas City Royals. The Braves needed bullpen help with Grant Holmes going to the 60-day injured list.

The Braves pitching staff has been miserable this season. In a way, Fedde was a perfect fit for all the wrong reasons. But you can’t be mad that Braves fans are already over him.

Erick Fedde is the poster child for everything wrong with the Atlanta Braves this season

Things went awry with the Braves this season and seemingly nothing will save them this season. As if Fedde had that pressure, it became clear very quickly he wasn’t going to be the savior either. The Braves have had a plethora of bullpen issues this season. Holmes being the latest arm to go on the injured list added a ripple in the lineup. But it’s far from being their biggest problem.

The Braves turning to Fedde was an obvious plea to get any help they could in the bullpen. Before he was traded, this season with the Cardinals, Fedde had a 5.22 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP. He also has 63 strikeouts this year.

The Cardinals knew they didn’t need him anymore and the Braves were desperate enough to bring him in. Now they’re probably regretting it. Though this season is such a lost cause, it probably won’t make a difference. The Braves have had no shortage of issues this year and the pitching staff has been front and center.

Fedde came in already having a rough season and now it’s getting rougher. I guess this is what the Braves get for taking a gamble on him. It was a bad move and even the fans have seen enough.