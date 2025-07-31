One key reason the Cubs are still in the driver seat at the deadline

With only mere hours to go before the 2025 MLB trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs fanbase is up in arms over the lack of solid additions to the team, faulting team President Jed Hoyer for his "bargain bin" approach. Those voices of displeasure are only echoing louder with the recent news that Hoyer was extended just before the deadline, and now many think he may be taking his foot off the gas due to having job security.

That being said, the deadline isn't here yet. They missed on Shane Bieber, but were connected. Losing a pitching prospect like Jaxon Wiggins, comparable to the stats the Blue Jays gave up, would not have been ideal. Bieber is fresh off Tommy John and hasn't appeared in a game yet. When you talk about moving prospects, you aim a bit higher to make sure you get someone who will undoubtedly make a difference. Prospects are the key here, as the Cubs have many with a path blocked to the majors.

Owen Caissie is a name often connected to rumors, but he is also the name you look to replace Kyle Tucker with if you don't re-sign him this offseason. Still, that leaves the top 100 prospects Kevin Alcantara even more blocked. Jefferson Rojas is a middle infielder who could theoretically succeed Nico Hoerner, but the club could also move Matt Shaw back to middle infield if necessary. The only reason he's playing third now is because Hoerner and Dansby Swanson have 2B and SS locked down. Shaw, however, has flourished at third and may be better off staying put. does

Miguel Amaya blocks Moises Ballesteros. He could theoretically platoon with Amaya, but Carson Kelly still has another year on his deal. Michael Busch has first base locked down, and Seiya Suzuki is the team's DH, so Ballesteros is without a clear path unless there is an injury. Ballesteros has elite bat-to-ball skills, but the Cubs' offense has been spectacular, and they need an ace.

All of Alcantara, Rojas, and Ballesteros can be moved, and you can find a way to justify moving Caissie and Wiggins, who are also in the top 100.



To sit back today with only Andrew Kittredge, who is good, not great, and Mike Soroka, who is a wild card on how he will perform down the stretch, is nearly a fireable offense for a Cubs president amid the team's best season in recent memory. The Cubs need to make a substantial splash, and they have the prospect currency to make it happen without scrapping their plentiful farm system. The Cubs still have multiple ways to come away as winners at the deadline.

Best starting pitchers that can still make a splash

Sandy Alcantara has a rough go to start the season, but it starting to bounce back down the stretch. His last two outings have resulted in two scoreless appearances of 7.0 and 5.0 innings. Alcantara comes with multiple years remaining, and if he gets back to form, he can be one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Edward Cabrera is also a strong option for the Cubs.

It appears the Pittsburgh Pirates are less keen on moving Mitch Keller. The jury is still out on whether the San Diego Padres will move Dylan Cease. Joe Ryan feels unlikely to be moved at this point, but the Cubs have the prospect capital to offer a deal the Minnesota Twins can't refuse. Another name to keep an eye on is Mackenzie Gore, who we know the Washington Nationals wanted prospects and 3B Shaw for. Gore and Ryan are the two who immediately shift the landscape of the National League Central. Cabrera is a massive splash with incredible upside. Alcantara is a punt-and-pray type of play. I do not foresee the Cubs going after Cease in a down year.

At the time of writing, we have about 5 hours left before the deadline. The Cubs not making a move, in theory, is inexcusable. They did a lot to acquire Kyle Tucker for 2025, so it wouldn't make much sense to take your foot off the gas now, especially when you have the second best record in baseball. We're in for a wild finish.