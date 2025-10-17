One lesson each small-market team can learn from the Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the smallest markets in baseball, with one of the smallest payrolls, and yet seem to make the postseason on an annual basis.

The ingredients to their team are simple: They’re built on great pitching, excellent defense and a lineup deep with pesky hitters who consistently get on base. They also have a terrific manager in Pat Murphy, who should once again win National League Manager of the Year, and a front office as savvy as any in baseball.

So how could other small market teams follow suit? Let’s dive in.

A’s: Extend Nick Kurtz

One of the reasons the Brewers were so successful early on was taking a big swing on Christian Yelich. He was the face of the franchise, the MVP who carried them to within a game of the World Series in 2018. Kurtz is the same type of talent for the A’s, and if his rookie season is any indication — where he hit .290/.383/.619 with 36 home runs and 86 RBI — perhaps he’s the player who can lead the franchise back to prominence.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Invest in the offense

For years, we’ve asked the Pirates to invest in the offense. But after another offseason in which their biggest additions were Spencer Horwitz and Tommy Pham, they need to add actual reinforcements, whether it’s via trade or free agency. Their pitching staff, headlined by Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler (and Jared Jones once he returns from injury), is as good as any young staff in baseball. It’s time to start building the other side of the ball, and if Bob Nutting isn't about to open his checkboo, they could take a cue from Milwaukee and look to build a lineup of hitters who might not have big power but who never make easy outs.

Minnesota Twins: Trade Joe Ryan

After the Twins’ epic trade deadline selloff, there is almost nothing left on the Major League roster. The best piece remaining is Joe Ryan, and he was the subject of serious trade discussions at the deadline. The Brewers benefitted by trading Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams, and the Twins can follow a similar path with Ryan and really commit to a long-term, sustained rebuild.

Tampa Bay Rays: Keep adding

Under Stu Sternberg, the Rays operated with a tight budget and rarely shelled out top dollar. Hopefully that’s different under new ownership, especially with the Rays being so good at extracting the most out of each of their players. Imagine their analytics and player development staff with an increased, competitive payroll. It could have the Rays deep into the postseason year in and year out.

Miami Marlins: Add to the MLB roster

The Marlins last season did something very similar to what the Twins did this season: had an epic selloff at the trade deadline. They exceeded expectations this season, and are in position to take another step forward this year. They have two starting pitchers in Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera who will be the subject of many trade calls, but unless they are blown away with an offer involving Major League talent, they shouldn’t do it. Keep adding!

Colorado Rockies: Get the right people running the front office

The Rockies’ head of baseball operations job is extremely coveted, and there are numerous high-level executives who want the job. Does it go to Scott Sharp or another assistant general manager? Or could the Rockies go outside the box and hire a front-office leader away from a different franchise? There are endless possibilities here, and I’m very curious to see what they do. But it’s critical they get this right — and that Dick Monfort, the team owner, allows whoever is hired to do their jobs.

Washington Nationals: Spend!

I really, really like the Nationals’ hire of Paul Toboni to run the front office. Quite frankly, I’m not sure they could have hired a better candidate. Now, it’s on the Lerner family to allow Toboni to spend and invest in the big-league roster. Their young core is filled with talent, and having James Wood on offense and Mackenzie Gore in the rotation is as good of a foundation as you’ll find. Invest in the roster, and gosh it might not be long until the Nationals are back in the postseason.