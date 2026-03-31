One move Braves, Dodgers and injury-plagued MLB teams can't wait on

The injury bug does not discriminate. Across Major League Baseball, there are numerous teams that are far from full strength, including some with extremely high expectations in 2026. Most notably, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have a large portion of their expected roster currently on the IL.

In the words of country music legened Tracy Lawrence, time marches on. These organizations are looking for the best solutions to keep their team on track while important pieces are sidelined. Let's take a look at some moves that need to happen sooner rather than later for those dealing with the injury plague.

Atlanta Braves: Starting pitching

The Braves pitching staff has been quite surprising in the first four games this season, tossing two shutouts. A scoreless outing from Chris Sale on Friday might not have been too shocking but Bryce Elder folliowing suit on Monday against the A's was something no one saw coming.

Regardless of how impressive Atlanta's starters have been the fact of the matter is this level of success is far from sustainable with their current roster. Spencer Strider is eyeing a return in the coming weeks but even with him back in the rotation, the back end of that staff could use an upgrade.

Lucas Giolito would be a great fit for Atlanta but don't look for GM Alex Anthopoulos to spend the amount of money Giolito is seeking. Starter Frankie Montas would be more on brand of the Braves as he is a low-risk, high-reward free agent on the market.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Starting pitching, utility

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A more realistic landing spot for Lucas Giolito would be the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's not like Giolito is looking for a record-breaking contract but most teams may not feel he is worth a risk. We all know the Dodgers have no issue spending money and he would provide them with some much needed depth in their rotation.

With one of the most historic offenses in MLB history, the Dodgers are not in need of an ace. They simply need an arm who can take the mound every fifth day and not give up crooked numbers. With Blake Snell on the IL (shoulder fatigue) and Roki Sasaki not living up to expectations, depth in their starting rotation may be one thing keeping them from being a near-perfect team.

If there is one other slight need the Dodgers have, it is a utility player off the bench. Every day position players are set for Dave Roberts but someone like DJ LeMahieu could make a bigger impact than people realize. Tommy Edman and Kike Hernandez are both also on the IL for the Dodgers so their options beyond their normal starters are currently limited.

Miami Marlins: Outfielder

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Max Kepler | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It is not likely that the Miami Marlins will be competiting for the NL East division championship but they are off to a hot start despite having one of their biggest power threats (OF Kyle Stowers) dealing with a hamstring issue. Stowers is not their only outfielder sidelined as Esteury Ruiz is also currently on the IL with a left oblique strain.

With the degree of these injuries and concerns that may be in place when they come back, the Marlins likely want to eye potential external options for the outfield if they want to remain competitive. Without any additions, the Marlins would likley quickly fall where we expected them to be, at the bottom of the division standings.

The Marlins have a young core to build around so it wouldn't be the worst idea to sign a veteran outfielder with some upside that could also bring an experienced locker room presence to Miami. Max Kepler, Jesse Winker and Hunter Renfroe would all be great fits for Miami.

Signing any of these free agents would not exactly be a revoluntioary transaction but is most certainly necessary for the Marlins to stay on their current trajectory.