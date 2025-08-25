The Atlanta Braves were expected to be a clear contender in 2025. They had won 89 games in 2024 and were a Wild Card team, reaching the postseason for the seventh straight year. However, things went south very quickly for the Braves this season: They almost immediately lost their lone offseason acquisition, Jurickson Profar, to an 80-game PED suspension, then got off to a very slow start. In a blink, they were out of the playoff picture entirely.

The team didn't hard sell at the trade deadline, hoping to contend again in 2026. But in order to do that, they might have to make a tough decision. They converted Reynaldo Lopez to a starter in 2024, and he performed well. However, he hasn't been able to stay healthy in 2025.

They might be forced to convert him back to a relief role.

Braves may be forced to convert Reynaldo Lopez to contend in 2026

Lopez was already a viable weapon out of the bullpen before joining the Braves. He was in fact one of the top relievers in Major League Baseball before being moved to Atlanta's rotation. But when he got his change to start with the Braves, he went 8-5 with a 1.99 ERA in 25 starts and made one relief appearance as well. That seemed to settle the question entering 2025.

The problem is that the righty has hardly ever been able to stay healthy as a starter, and sure enough he has been limited to just one start this year due to a shoulder ailment. It seems like his season will end after those five innings, and in his absence another option for rotation help has emerged in the form of top prospect Hurston Waldrep.

Waldrep, 23, has stated three games this season and made one relief appearance. In those outings, he is 4-0 with a 0.73 ERA. While his exposure has been limited, the Braves need better results from their rotation in 2026. That has been what has failed them in 2025.

Waldrep is still young and could very easily emerge as a top starter with the Braves in time. If Lopez can't stay healthy as a starter, then it makes more sense to have him in the bullpen and have somebody else in the rotation. The team didn't have many young arms available entering 2025, but Waldrep has pitched well, and has also seemingly earned a chance to at least compete for a spot in the rotation in 2026.

This would allow the Braves to kill two birds with one stone and have the best option available in the rotation, while also creating a solid weapon for a thin bullpen going forward. Making the move would require an awkward conversation with Lopez, who has in the past stated his preference to start rather than come on in relief. But if Atlanta is serious about a one-year turnaround, it should start here.