One trade every AL West team should make right now, including Mike Trout

As the MLB offseason rolls on, we’re quickly seeing the trade market heat up. The Boston Red Sox filled their first base hole with St. Louis Cardinals veteran Willson Contreras, and there was the recent three-team trade between the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, and Pittsburgh Pirates that sent Rays All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe to Pittsburgh.

Although the Astros only acquired Pirates pitcher Mike Burrows in that deal, perhaps it’s a sign of things to come. The Astros, along with the other four American League West teams, should spend the final days of 2025 calling opposing clubs and making splash moves. Heck, maybe the Los Angeles Angels could even do the unthinkable and part ways with future Hall of Fame outfielder Mike Trout.

We’ve ranked all teams alphabetically, along with a hypothetical trade package. Certain prospects rank among their team’s top-30 on MLB Pipeline, and we’ve noted that where appropriate; any prospects who cracked MLB Pipeline’s overall top-100 players have both rankings explicitly noted.

Athletics: There’s no shame in admitting defeat on Luis Severino

Jul 29, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

A Severino trade has felt imminent for months now, ever since he admitted his frustrations with pitching his home games in a minor-league ballpark. Well, you’re the one who agreed to the three-year, $67 million contract, but at least you got a $10 million signing bonus! So our sympathy … well, we have no sympathy here, but we’re willing to let Severino return to the Mets, where he recorded a 3.91 ERA over 182 innings in 2024.

The Mets shouldn’t need to give up too much, even more so if they can convince the A’s to eat a small portion of the money owed. Guzman split last season between rookie ball and Single-A, finishing with a .302 average, 10 home runs, 22 doubles, and an .898 OPS in 283 plate appearances. He’s played various positions in the minors, though most of that action has come at first base and the corner outfield spots. Hurtado, who turns 21 in January, notched a 2.74 ERA and a 75-24 K-BB ratio in 65 2/3 innings between rookie ball and Single-A.

This might not be the most exciting trade, but it works for both teams. The A’s part ways with Severino and get two intriguing young prospects in return, while the Mets add a proven starting pitcher who is familiar with the organization. And speaking of proven starting pitchers in the AL West…

Houston Astros: Sandy Alcantara, welcome to Houston!

Sep 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If the Marlins trade a pitcher this offseason, the early indication is that it’d be Edward Cabrera rather than Alcantara. However, we’re nonetheless suggesting that the Astros pursue Alcantara because of his track record and the reality that he’s a former Cy Young winner with two years — one being a team option — left on his contract. The best-case scenario is that Alcantara builds off a strong second half (3.33 ERA and 71-20 K-BB ratio in 83 2/3 innings) and the Astros pick up his 2027 option. The worst-case scenario? They took a chance while knowing that their championship window was closing.

If the Marlins are open to moving Alcantara, then we suggest they ask for a starting pitcher in return. The 23-year-old Pecko pitched to a 4.16 ERA with a 95-27 K-BB ratio in 80 innings across three levels.

Millan turns 18 next May (the reality that someone born in 2008 is on the verge of turning 18 really stings) and hit .279 with a .826 OPS in his first 167 professional plate appearances. Houston acquired Bello in the Ryan Pressly trade last year, though he missed last season with an elbow injury.

Los Angeles Angels: What could a Mike Trout trade look like?

Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) tips his cap to the crowd as they applaud the announcment of his 400th career home run during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Admittedly, I think we all know that a Mike Trout trade feels extremely unlikely. There’s probably a better chance that the Colorado Rockies, Cleveland Browns, and Brooklyn Nets all win championships within an 18-month period. But, the Giants have already shown that they’re willing to be aggressive with Buster Posey running the show, and acquiring Trout to be the everyday DH — while moving Rafael Devers to first — is certainly an entertaining thought.

So, what would a trade for Trout look like? First off, the Angels should ‘offer’ to eat some of the money left on Trout’s contract; he’s owed over $37 million in each of the next five years. That fact alone means that the Giants (or any other team) might need to give up a top-30 prospect, but we don’t see that as a requirement. Instead, we’re going to gift the Angels with three prospects.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Bravo hit .276 with a .659 OPS in his first 98 plate appearances at High-A Eugene. Narvaez has spent the past three seasons on the Giants’ Dominican Summer League team, recording a 3.29 ERA and a 104-26 K-BB ratio in 115 innings. Marte posted a 2.91 ERA in 102 innings, and he cut his walk rate from 3.6% to 2.6%. Honestly, the thought of finding a suitor for Trout might be enough for the Angels to take whatever they can get.

Texas Rangers: Call the Twins about Joe Ryan immediately

Aug 31, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws to the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Ryan has quietly grown into a reliable starter for the Twins, posting a 3.350 ERA and a 341-62 K-BB ratio the last two years. The Twins are in full rebuild mode, and the clock is ticking on a Ryan trade. We’ll add Cole Sands, who has three seasons of team control remaining, to the mix here.

Santos had a frustrating 2025 season, missing much of the year with a back problem and posting a 6.75 ERA in 17 1/3 innings when healthy. That alone might make him expendable for a veteran Rangers team seeking a second championship in four years. Gutierrez is still developing, and his experience as a corner outfielder and DH might appeal to a Twins team overhauling its roster construction. We’re personally intrigued by Fowler, who had a 3.03 ERA in his first professional season and went from rookie ball to High-A.

Seattle Mariners: Ketel Marte, welcome home

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte | Meg McLaughlin/GettyImages

Enough has been said lately about the possibility of a Marte trade, so there’s no need to rehash that end of it. Let’s not forget that the Mariners signed Ketel Marte out of the Dominican Republic, and he played his first two big-league seasons with them. Who says that you can’t go home?

The Seattle Times recently reported that the Mariners are open to including Cijntje in a Marte-related package. The switch-pitcher finished last year at Double-A and might not be far off from the majors. Seattle picked Dickerson in the fifth round this past summer, and he profiles as a long-term center fielder. Young, a 2022 first-round pick, is entering his age-22 season, and he could immediately replace Marte at second base.

Maybe the Mariners could convince the Diamondbacks to add a player to be named later, but we feel that this trade works as is. Marte’s resume speaks for itself, and the Mariners are in win-now mode. Sometimes, getting greedy isn’t worth it.